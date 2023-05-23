Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Wins Gold in 40th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards

"Yes2Chiropractic" campaign highlights safety and effectiveness of chiropractic care

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the value of chiropractic care, announced today that its "Yes2Chiropractic" advertising campaign has been honored as a gold winner in the 40th annual Healthcare Advertising Awards.

The Healthcare Advertising Awards are the largest and the most well-recognized healthcare advertising awards competition, with 4,300 entries in 2023. A national panel of judges were engaged in reviewing all entries based on creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design and overall impact.

Aimed at raising awareness about the benefits of chiropractic care, F4CP placed 60 outdoor ads throughout the U.S. in 2022 to support its 32,000 members. The majority of the taglines read, "Better health within reach. See your chiropractor. Yes2Chiropractic.org."

F4CP has been running ads since it was established 20 years ago and started with outdoor approaches, such as train wraps and billboards, in 2018. 2022 was its best year to date with 60 placements garnering more than 21 million impressions.

"With 577 million people globally experiencing neuromusculoskeletal pain, it is more important than ever to spread awareness about the numerous benefits of drug-free chiropractic care," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president of the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress. "We'd like to thank the Healthcare Advertising Awards for recognizing our 'Yes2Chiropractic' campaign, and more importantly for helping us educate the public about how chiropractic care can make a positive difference in patients' lives."

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization with over 32,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care delivered by doctors of chiropractic (DC) and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org/findadoc or call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

Media contact: Marcia Rhodes / [email protected]

SOURCE Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

