FOUNDATION SOURCE LAUNCHES IMPACTFULLY MOBILE, EXPANDING ACCESS TO TECH-BASED GIVING SOLUTIONS

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the nation's largest provider of cloud-based solutions for private foundations and planned giving, today announced the launch of Impactfully Mobile, a full-service smartphone app that enables foundations to manage operational, grantmaking, expense, and reporting needs on the go. The new app provides the core capabilities of Foundation Source's cloud-based SaaS desktop platform, expanding access to the proprietary, award-winning technology that makes giving easier and more impactful.

The new mobile experience comes at a time when a generation of digital natives is beginning to inherit the estimated $83 trillion that their elder relatives will leave behind over the next two decades. Millennials and Gen Z are charitably-active in a wide variety of ways and aspire to have a bigger giving footprint in the future, according to the company's Shaping Tomorrow: How Gen Z and Millennials View Charitable Giving report. At the same time, both generations spend more than four hours a day on their smartphones, making them the heaviest mobile users as well as the most likely to be smartphone dependent, relying solely on mobile devices for online access.

"As Millennials and Gen Z enter their peak earning years and begin to benefit from the great wealth transfer, we expect to see increased demand for tools that will help them support the causes they care about and create social impact," said Steve Aponte, senior vice president of product & strategy at Foundation Source. "We are committed to providing the NextGen with digital solutions that offer easy, streamlined access and help them ignite change."

Impactfully Mobile was designed to help private foundations see progress toward their philanthropic goals and take action on their most important tasks, including:

Make a grant to a nonprofit organization on the go , increasing the efficiency and speed that dollars can make a difference.

, increasing the efficiency and speed that dollars can make a difference. Submit charitable expenses including receipts, batch entries and fund allocation, ensuring that budgets are always up to date and giving is maximized.

including receipts, batch entries and fund allocation, ensuring that budgets are always up to date and giving is maximized. Vote or submit notes on grants, expenses, and applications from anywhere, streamlining boards' decision-making.

from anywhere, streamlining boards' decision-making. Create a funding plan and track impact by cause or project.

by cause or project. Access the proprietary charity search database to ensure that charitable dollars go to a legitimate organization.

to ensure that charitable dollars go to a legitimate organization. View budget, donation promises, allocated funds, and unused dollars all in one place to make comprehensive and informed considerations about future gifts.

"At the start of the year, foundations told us that engaging the next generation is both their biggest priority and biggest challenge," said Joseph Mrak III, CEO of Foundation Source. "We're excited to help families and companies bridge this gap with tech-forward solutions to maximize their foundation's success and ensure the longevity of their legacies."

The enhanced Impactfully mobile app is listed under Foundation Source on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

About Foundation Source (foundationsource.com)

Foundation Source is the leading provider of enterprise-caliber and technology-led charitable giving solutions. At the forefront of philtech, Foundation Source is the partner of choice for turnkey software and services that offer end-to-end support for private foundations and planned giving. We offer a range of purpose-built, cloud-based platforms that facilitate all stages of giving and a configurable suite of administrative, compliance, tax, and philanthropic advisory services for donors, nonprofits and charities, and professional advisors, including RIAs and financial institutions serving wealth management and private banking clients.

With 65 years of experience, Foundation Source empowers people and companies to create a better world through philanthropy. We support more than 4,000 charitable organizations, administer more than $22 billion in foundation assets, and facilitate more than 120,000 grants and planned gifts annually.

