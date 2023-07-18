FOUNDATION SOURCE LAUNCHES IMPACTFULLY SELECT, A PURPOSE-BUILT, END-TO-END SAAS SOLUTION FOR PRIVATE FOUNDATIONS

Cloud-based platform delivers dynamic operational tools and right-sized grants and expense management features for family, corporate and independent foundations

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the nation's largest provider of foundation management services, today announced the launch of Impactfully Select, a cloud-based platform developed to address the operational, expense management and grantmaking needs of private foundations.

Impactfully Select is the latest iteration of Foundation Source's long-term commitment to facilitate philanthropy with purpose-built technology that makes giving easier and more impactful. The Impactfully Select software, along with the company's highly rated full-service foundation management solutions, expands the range of tech-enabled services it provides to private foundations. The launch of Impactfully Select marks the first time Foundation Source's proprietary, award-winning technology is available to purchase on a subscription basis, allowing foundations of all sizes, ages and complexities to benefit from the company's specialized expertise and proven workflows.

"With Impactfully Select, we've created a feature-rich platform that meets the needs of philanthropists seeking agile and collaborative digital solutions, particularly foundations that are managed by in-house staff or third-party professionals and want an integrated view and collaboration tools to increase impact," said Steve Aponte, vice president of product and strategy at Foundation Source. "Our modern interface and streamlined workflows transcend the fragmented, retrofitted workarounds and legacy platforms that serve the market today while minimizing the administrative burden for foundation leaders, staff and advisors."

Drawing on 22 years of experience servicing thousands of private foundations, Impactfully Select provides an intuitive and configurable experience allowing foundations and their financial, tax and legal advisors to manage every aspect of their philanthropic efforts. By combining workflows and features that support daily operations, grants and expense management, and reporting, the platform enables users to engage with their colleagues and grantee partners, streamline their internal processes and centralize their data on a single platform. Impactfully Select is available on desktop and as a mobile app for both Android and Apple.

"There are more than 100,000 private foundations in the U.S. today that collectively process an enormous volume of grants each year," said Mr. Aponte. "Impactfully Select was designed to deliver the essential functionality to make these charitable efforts easier."

Impactfully Select includes four core feature sets that support the complete range of foundation activities:

Dynamic operations dashboard that provides workflow and task management of operational foundation processes including compliance, communications, grant requests, impact planning and budget management.

that provides workflow and task management of operational foundation processes including compliance, communications, grant requests, impact planning and budget management. Right-sized grants management that organizes and supports the complete grant lifecycle with applicant partnership tools, request tracking, committee voting, curated templates, self-service grantee status review, and progress reporting in an elegant grantmaking solution.

that organizes and supports the complete grant lifecycle with applicant partnership tools, request tracking, committee voting, curated templates, self-service grantee status review, and progress reporting in an elegant grantmaking solution. Integrated expense workflows that centralize disparate tasks like expense requests, payment approvals, department budget caps, and disbursements in one streamlined system.

that centralize disparate tasks like expense requests, payment approvals, department budget caps, and disbursements in one streamlined system. Actionable reporting and analytics that enable users to see a consolidated view of their expenses, grants and audit data with built-in visualization templates, best practice standard reports and robust capabilities.

"For more than 20 years, Foundation Source has provided industry-leading technology solutions and philanthropic expertise to support thousands of philanthropists who want to make giving easier, more impactful and cost effective," said Sunil Garga, chief executive officer of Foundation Source. "When combined, giving and technology have promising implications for improving the world around us now and in the future, and we are excited to see how our new offering makes a difference for our clients and the important work they do."

Foundation Source

Foundation Source is the nation's largest provider of foundation management services and a trusted source for philanthropic expertise. We offer purpose-built software applications and a configurable suite of tech-enabled administrative, compliance, tax and advisory solutions for private philanthropists and their foundations.

For more than two decades, Foundation Source has been empowering people and companies to create a better world through philanthropy. We work with individuals, families, boards, and professional advisors to bring philanthropic visions to life and make giving easier. Today we are proud to support more than 2,000 unique foundations representing over $22 billion in charitable assets.

