Foundation Source Names Peter Handler Philanthropic Director For Central Region

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the nation's largest provider of support services to private foundations, announces its appointment of Peter Handler as Philanthropic Director for its Central Region. He joins Senior Philanthropic Directors Elizabeth Wong, who handles the Western Region, and Robyn Hullihan, who covers the Eastern Region.

In this role, Mr. Handler joins the firm's Philanthropic Advisory Services team to help clients accomplish their philanthropic goals through research, strategic planning, grantmaking and evaluations, governance, and family engagement. Mr. Handler brings to the team his extensive experience in building and maintaining a grant portfolio for long-term impact in areas including economic opportunity, social justice, arts and culture, health care, education, and investigative journalism.

Susan Friedlander Calzone, chief executive officer of Foundation Source, said: "Peter's many years of working within foundations will benefit our clients greatly. We are very pleased to welcome him to Foundation Source. He is certain to be a highly effective addition to our philanthropic advisory team."

Prior to Foundation Source, Mr. Handler held multiple roles in seven separate Chicago-area foundations: consultant to the Coleman Foundation; executive director of The Reva & David Logan Foundation; trustee of the Laughing Acres Family Foundation; senior program officer at The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation; advisor to the Phyllis and Henry Cretors Foundation; and grants review consultant for both the Crossroads Fund and The Field Foundation of Illinois.

Mr. Handler holds a bachelor's degree in history from Cornell University. He also studied at the Institute of European Studies in Madrid, Spain. An avid supporter of the arts, he is a playwright, and has served on the boards of multiple theaters and arts organizations.

About Foundation Source (www.foundationsource.com)

Foundation Source is the nation's largest provider of comprehensive support services for private foundations. Our complete outsourced solution includes foundation creation (as needed), administrative support, active compliance monitoring, philanthropic advisory, tax and legal expertise, and online foundation management tools.

Approaching our third decade, Foundation Source provides its services to more than 1,650 family, corporate, and professionally staffed foundations, of all sizes, nationwide. We work in partnership with wealth management firms, law firms, accounting firms, and family offices as well as directly with individuals and families. Foundation Source is headquartered in Fairfield, Connecticut.

