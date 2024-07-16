Founder of Leading Meta Workplace Agency, Partner, Joins YOOBIC As New Global Practice Lead

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC is thrilled to announce the appointment of Daragh McGrath as its new "Workplace Global Project Lead." McGrath, the founder and ex-CEO of one of the largest Workplace resellers, Enablo, brings a wealth of experience in driving growth and building successful enterprise solutions. Enablo, operating in Australia and the U.S., showcases McGrath's ability to effectively lead and scale businesses.

"Sometimes lightning strikes and the stars align," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO of YOOBIC. "Right as our efforts to provide a new home for Workplace teams at YOOBIC are ramping up, Daragh steps in to turbocharge those efforts. His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and support our clients."

The move is timely. With Meta's Workplace winding down operations by September 1, 2025, location-based businesses are struggling to find enterprise-grade, purpose-built solutions to meet their needs. YOOBIC, the AI-powered frontline employee experience platform, steps up to fill this void, offering a seamless transition for organizations needing a comprehensive digital workplace solution.

McGrath founded and served as CEO of Enablo, one of the largest Meta for Work partners, where he led startup growth, fundraising, and global market expansion. He has held significant roles at Microsoft as an Azure Sales Executive and at Cloud Sherpas (acquired by Accenture) as Sales Director. His leadership style is characterized by collaboration, empathy, and a results-oriented approach, nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence. His global perspective is enriched by having lived in six countries.

"Joining YOOBIC at this exciting time is a tremendous opportunity," said McGrath. "The team has significant momentum in welcoming former Meta Workplace clients to YOOBIC's platform. The pipeline is full, and the wind is at our back. I look forward to contributing to YOOBIC's mission of transforming frontline employee experiences."

YOOBIC is ideal for current and former Workplace frontline teams because it offers seamless communication, real-time feedback, advanced audience management, and a robust knowledge library. The process of switching from Meta's Workplace to YOOBIC is effortless, thanks to YOOBIC's dedicated migration team and rapidly expanding partner ecosystem. With a 94% employee adoption rate due to its user-friendly design, YOOBIC ensures minimal disruption and maximum productivity.

Adding to the ease of migration, YOOBIC also provides advanced tools such as targeted newsfeeds, analytics, communities, dashboards, and AI-generated content. With over 250 integrations, including Google Suite and Azure ID, YOOBIC seamlessly integrates with existing business systems. Key support areas include effective engagement, continuous innovation and support, and comprehensive tools for communication, peer-to-peer learning, and task management, all within a single platform to ensure efficiency and cohesion.

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an AI-powered frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. Over 350 companies worldwide, including Boots, GameStop, Lacoste, Lidl, Mattress Firm, Michaels, Pret, Puma, and Vans, trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com.

