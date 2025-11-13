YOOBIC Expands AI Leadership in Retail with Acquisition of Humanitics and Launch of YOOBIC Store Manager Copilot

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the global leader in AI-powered retail operations platforms, today announced the acquisition of Humanitics, a pioneer in AI-driven retail analytics. This acquisition strengthens YOOBIC's position as the category leader in AI for frontline retail, helping retailers use artificial intelligence to improve store performance, employee productivity, and customer experience.

At the same time, YOOBIC introduced YOOBICStore Manager Copilot, a breakthrough AI assistant for store managers that interprets data, prioritizes actions, and drives measurable sales and operational results. Together, these advancements underscore YOOBIC's mission to make AI the core of every retail operation — empowering store teams to work smarter, faster, and more strategically.

YOOBIC: The Leader in AI for Frontline Retail

YOOBIC is the only retail operations platform built around generative AI, machine learning, and intelligent automation for store teams. Its platform unifies task management, employee communication, and performance analytics, helping retail brands run every store more efficiently.

"AI will define the future of retail," said Fabrice Haiat, Founder and CEO of YOOBIC. "At YOOBIC, our goal is to make AI the store team's most valuable partner. Every minute a store manager spends buried in spreadsheets is a minute lost from improving the customer experience. With AI, we turn those insights into immediate action."

Haiat continued:

"By acquiring Humanitics, we're adding world-class AI analytics capabilities that accelerate our roadmap and deliver even more intelligent, action-oriented insights for our customers. Gregory Amzel and his team share our vision: that AI should bring humanity back to retail, not take it away."

Humanitics: Turning Retail Data into Intelligent Action

Humanitics is an AI SaaS company that transforms complex retail data into smart, prioritized actions that boost store performance and engagement. Humanitics is working with leading retailers, including Hugo Boss, Lacoste and Chantelle. The integration of Humanitics' AI models into the YOOBIC platform creates a powerful synergy - enabling retailers to move from static reporting to dynamic, AI-driven recommendations.

This combined solution gives retail leaders a real-time, predictive view of in-store activity, highlighting where to focus to drive revenue and operational excellence. Humanitics' technology is already proven with major global retailers, generating like-for-like sales growth within weeks.

"We built Humanitics to help retail teams transform data into decisions," said Gregory Amzel, CEO of Humanitics. "By joining YOOBIC, we can embed our AI insights directly into daily retail workflows — empowering every frontline team member to perform at their best."

Introducing YOOBIC Store Manager Copilot: AI for Every Store Leader

With the launch of Store Manager Copilot, YOOBIC is redefining the role of the retail manager. Store Manager Copilot is an AI-powered teammate that delivers data insights, performance recommendations, and action prioritization — all in natural language.

By combining YOOBIC's retail operations data with Humanitics' predictive analytics, Copilot enables store managers to focus on what matters most: driving sales, optimizing labor, and improving customer satisfaction.

This AI Copilot marks the next phase of YOOBIC's AI suite, following the successful rollout of YOOBIC NEO in 2023, which introduced conversational AI assistants for training, communication, and content creation at headquarters. Store Manager Copilot will roll out globally in early 2026, followed by additional AI agents designed to support even more roles across retail organizations.

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is the leading AI-powered retail operations platform helping global brands achieve operational excellence and measurable business impact. The mobile-first platform empowers store teams to execute tasks, communicate, and learn — all powered by artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics.

Over 350 global retail brands use YOOBIC to improve execution, reduce operational inefficiencies, and boost sales performance. Backed by Insight Partners, Felix Capital, and Highland Europe, YOOBIC has offices in New York, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv. The company empowers the world's retail teams to perform at their best — every day, in every store.

Learn more at www.yoobic.com

About Humanitics

Humanitics is a France-based AI retail analytics company that helps retail organizations turn data into intelligent, prioritized actions that enhance agility, engagement, and performance. Since its founding in 2020, Humanitics has worked with leading retailers to deliver measurable results through applied AI and data science.

