Founder Ron Carson Announces New Role as Chairman; Appoints Burt White as Carson Group's Next CEO

White to Lead Firm into Next Phase of Growth

OMAHA, Neb., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the U.S., today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ron Carson will transition to the role of Chairman and has selected Burt White to lead the firm as CEO.

For more than 40 years, Ron Carson has been a prominent voice of the independent advisor and a driving force of innovation in the financial services industry. What started with Carson selling insurance out of his college dorm room in 1983, has now grown into one of fastest growing RIAs in the country with $35.5B in AUM and serving 50,000 families through its advisory network of 150 partners.

"I am proud of the legacy we're building, the growth of our advisor community and the impact we've had on thousands of lives," said Carson. "As we have advanced our mission, I realize that to continue to be a growth leader in the RIA space, we must adopt a bifocal ability to execute on what's right in front of us while also innovating and anticipating the needs of our advisors – and clients – years and even decades from now."

Carson added, "Since joining Carson in 2022, Burt has exceeded my expectations. Under his leadership, he has transformed our investments platform and led our organization in one of our most successful growth years to date. His strategic vision and innovative drive will be instrumental as we continue to navigate an ever-changing industry. I can't think of a better person than Burt to carry the torch for our mission, advance our offering and attract thought leaders to elevate the business."

Carson will retain majority ownership in the firm. As Chairman of the Board, Carson's focus will shift to the longer-term future of the company, while White will take the lead on executing the firm's advisor-centric growth strategy. This transition will also allow Carson more time to further his family's humanitarian impact and champion initiatives such as feeding the hungry, providing clean water and supporting mental health.

White, who has a proven track record of driving growth and serving as a staunch advocate for the advisor, will step into the CEO role immediately. White came to Carson Group two years ago and has been key to the firm's growth. Before joining Carson, White was Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at LPL Financial for 14 years. There he led the development and implementation of a robust digital and wealth management product organization focused on helping advisors generate growth and efficiency in their practice.

White shares a passion for building a strong community of advisors who believe in Carson's advice-driven mission.

"I want to thank Ron for his trust and confidence and for his continued friendship and partnership," said White. "It's an honor to build on the foundation Ron has laid and to partner across Carson Group's dynamic and talented leadership team to continue to expand and deepen our value proposition for advisors and investors. It's exciting work and I'm incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead."

The Carson leadership team remains committed to driving innovation, empowering advisors and transforming the financial services landscape with a client-first approach.

Carson Group President, Teri Shepherd added, "Anyone who has spent time with Burt knows the most important thing to him is an unwavering focus on serving our advisors at the highest level and ensuring they can add value to their clients in new ways. I look forward to continuing to build on all that we have accomplished so far."

For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

About Carson Group

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth , Carson Coaching , and Carson Partners . Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages $35.5 billion* in AUM and serves more than 50,000 families among its advisor network of 150 partner offices, including 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management Inc.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

SOURCE Carson Group