Founders Home Service Group Expands Middle Tennessee Footprint with Acquisition of The Air Guys LLC

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Guys LLC, a Chapel Hill, Tenn.-based HVAC and home services contractor, has been acquired by Founders Home Service Group, a portfolio company of Kompass Kapital, in a deal that highlights continued buyer appetite for established residential service businesses in Middle Tennessee and across the Southeast.

The Air Guys LLC has been acquired by Founders Home Service Group, a portfolio company of Kompass Kapital

Founded in 2018 by John and Holly Skelton, The Air Guys provides residential heating, cooling, electrical, and plumbing installation, repair, and maintenance services throughout the Middle Tennessee market. The company built its reputation by serving an underserved area with dependable service, community-rooted relationships, and a one-stop approach to ongoing home repair and maintenance.

The transaction reflects broader momentum in the home services sector, where buyers continue to pursue local operators with strong brands, loyal customer bases, and opportunities for long-term growth. In expanding Southeastern markets, established HVAC, plumbing, and electrical companies remain attractive acquisition targets for well-capitalized platforms seeking to grow through regional partnerships.

For the Skeltons, the sale provides additional support to help the business continue growing while allowing them more time with their children. For Founders Home Service Group, the acquisition extends its presence in Middle Tennessee and adds a well-regarded, people-first operator with strong local roots to its platform.

"The Air Guys identified a need in their market and built a business that earned the trust of both customers and employees," said Kyle Kerrigan, Managing Partner of Viking M&A's Nashville office. "This deal reflects the strong interest buyers continue to have in quality home services companies with solid reputations, recurring demand, and room to grow. Founders was the right partner because they value the culture and community relationships John and Holly worked hard to build."

Founders Home Service Group is a family-owned residential home services platform that partners with HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and related service businesses seeking a straightforward path to ownership transition and growth. Backed by Kompass Kapital, the platform provides strategic capital and shared operational resources to help partner companies scale while preserving their local brands, leadership, and culture.

"Viking's support in helping Founders acquire The Air Guys LLC has made this a very smooth and positive transition," said John and Holly Skelton. "The partnership with Kompass and Founders has been easy, respectful, and collaborative. We're proud of the business we've built locally and excited to see it continue to grow and succeed in this next chapter."

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions facilitated the transaction on behalf of the sellers. Advisors on the deal were Kyle Kerrigan and Ben Locke.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions in Nashville

Viking M&A of Nashville supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and Tampa, F.L. The firm boasts 18 offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past 30 years, Viking has successfully sold over 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio more than three times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmergers.com/market/business-brokers-nashville-tn/ to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or for more information about selling or buying a business.

About Founders Home Service Group

Founders Home Service Group partners with high-quality home service businesses to create long-term succession plans that protect owner legacies while supporting continued growth. Backed by Kompass Kapital, Founders Home Service Group takes a collaborative, people-first approach to partnerships. To learn more, please visit www.FoundersHSG.com.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions