Founders Return to Lead Integris' Next Chapter

Original architects to propel national MSP into a renewed era of innovation

CRANBURY, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris, a national leader in future-ready managed services announced the return and appointment of Rashaad Bajwa as chief executive officer and Kevin Blake as president, effective March 16, 2026. Bajwa will also continue to serve as executive chairman of Integris' board of directors.

Bajwa, founder and former CEO of Integris, has been a central force in the company's evolution. He has worked closely with fellow board members and executive leadership to shape Integris' long-term vision, strategic direction, and people‑first culture, helping position the company for sustained growth.

"I am honored to be able to return to the CEO role for Integris and support this exceptional team," said Rashaad Bajwa. "Integris has a powerful reputation for service, reliability and strategic leadership, and I see tremendous opportunities ahead. We are focused on empowering our people, delivering greater value to our customers, and continuing to build a company positioned for success."

Blake, founder and former CEO of Tech MD – acquired by Integris in 2025 – has led corporate development and served as Integris' executive adviser since the acquisition. In this role, he has contributed operational insight and strategic guidance, strengthening the company's capabilities and enhancing the value it delivers to its clients.

Together, Bajwa and Blake bring deep operational expertise and a shared entrepreneurial mindset to Integris' day‑to‑day leadership. Their return signals a renewed focus on execution, innovation, and culture as Integris enters its next phase of growth.

"We welcome the return of Rashaad and Kevin to operational leadership roles at Integris," said Geoff Bird, co‑head of OMERS Private Equity Buyouts and an Integris board member. "Their deep understanding of the company's history and their role in shaping its strategy position Integris to build on its momentum and accelerate into the future."

A Focus on Customers, People, and Growth

As chief executive officer and president, respectively, Bajwa and Blake will focus on advancing Integris' strategic priorities, including delivering a differentiated and seamless customer experience, strengthening and expanding the company's core service offerings, and continuing to invest in its people and capabilities to support long-term, sustainable growth.

About Integris

Integris is a national leader in future-ready managed services, delivering innovative solutions that drive digital maturity for small to midsize businesses. The company goes beyond traditional IT management by delivering strategic roadmaps that optimize operations, strengthen cybersecurity, refine cloud solutions, and ensure compliance—all while enhancing our client's digital capabilities. The Integris objective is to transform each organization into a smarter and faster digital powerhouse. Integris' platform is responsive, secure, and ready to meet the unique regulatory demands of the industries it serves. Regularly featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Integris is backed by the private equity arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS). For more information, visit integrisit.com.

Media Contact:

Hailey Kennedy

External Communications & Social Media Manager, Integris

[email protected]

SOURCE Integris