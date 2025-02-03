Foundever® Expands Offshoring Operations in Egypt, adding 5,000 Jobs and Opening a New Contact Center in Luxor

Foundever invests in Egypt, leveraging government support for talent development and cementing Egypt's role as a global hub for CX and IT Offshoring

CAIRO, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundever, a global leader in customer experience (CX) solutions, is significantly expanding its presence in Egypt, announcing plans to create 5,000 new jobs over the next four years. Central to this growth is the establishment of a new state-of-the-art contact center in Luxor, enhancing its existing operations in Cairo at Maadi Technology Park and City Stars Business Complex.

This expansion solidifies the commitment of Foundever in Egypt as a key destination for global business services. The company's growth builds on the country's reputation as a global hub for CX services and IT offshoring, driven by a highly skilled workforce and robust government support. Over the past year, Foundever has achieved an impressive 115% growth in Egypt, now serving 15 clients across 14 languages.

The new Luxor facility will allow the company to tap into the region's abundant talent pool, supporting socio-economic development in Upper Egypt. With plans to create thousands of new jobs, Foundever is poised to further strengthen Egypt's position as a leader in the global outsourcing industry.

The company has also extended its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egypt's Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) for another four years, reaffirming its long-term commitment to investing in the country's talent and infrastructure.

"This growth mirrors the ongoing success of Egypt's outsourcing industry, which is one of the country's most promising sectors with a distinguished global standing. The establishment of a new center in Luxor demonstrates increasing confidence in Egyptian talents nationwide and their ability to deliver services that meet international standards. The Ministry remains dedicated to fostering an enabling environment for investment through advanced digital infrastructure, progressive policies, and comprehensive training programs designed to equip our workforce with the technical, linguistic, and professional skills required by global markets," stated Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Amr Talaat.

By expanding into Luxor, Foundever is advancing its strategy to harness the potential of untapped talent pools, while contributing to Egypt's growing stature as a top-tier offshoring destination.

