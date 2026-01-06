FOUNTAIN LIFE PROVES THE FUTURE OF LONGEVITY IS DATA, NOT GUESSWORK

With 15+ Billion Clinical Data Points, Fountain Life Is the Only Longevity Platform Demonstrating Measurable Disease Reversal

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Life , a leading healthy longevity brand delivering a next-generation preventive health model through advanced diagnostics, restorative therapeutics, and AI-driven health intelligence, today announced new real-world outcomes that reinforce a clear industry truth: disease reversal requires real data and Fountain Life is the only longevity platform built on longitudinal evidence at scale.

For decades, healthcare has focused on treating illness after symptoms appear often when disease is already advanced and harder to reverse. Fountain Life is built on a different premise: find disease earlier, track it over time, and intervene before it becomes life-altering.

Backed by more than 15 billion clinical data points collected from over 8,000 members, Fountain Life has assembled one of the largest long-term health datasets focused on prevention and early disease intervention. That scale allows the company to move beyond one-time tests or short-term results and instead show measurable improvements across heart health, metabolic disease, brain aging, liver disease, and early cancer detection.

Unlike traditional healthcare models or wellness programs that rely on annual checkups, isolated lab results, or self-reported outcomes, Fountain Life continuously monitors what is happening inside the body. Members undergo advanced imaging, blood testing, genetic analysis, cognitive assessments, and ongoing health tracking, enabling clinicians to see how disease develops and whether interventions are truly changing outcomes.

"Longevity recommendations without data is population health. Longevity recommendations powered with data is precision medicine. Why would you settle for generic recommendations when precise evidence based recommendations are now available," said Dr. William Kapp, Co-Founder and CEO of Fountain Life. "We don't speculate about healthspan, we measure it, track it, and improve it. Fountain Life has one of the largest fully quantified human data sets along with longitudinal evidence showing that early detection and personalized intervention can change the trajectory of disease."

This data-driven approach is supported by Fountain Life's AI-powered platform, ZORI™, which analyzes changes over time to help clinicians identify risk sooner, personalize care plans, and adjust interventions based on real-world response.

Fountain Life is uncovering critical health risks earlier and changing disease trajectories through personalized, preventative care.

Cardiovascular Health

Fountain Life identifies early signs of coronary plaque often years before symptoms and supports interventions designed to slow progression or, in some cases, drive regression.

88% of members show early signs of coronary plaque, often years before symptoms appear

Through personalized intervention, 26% of members halt disease progression and 6% experience plaque regression

Metabolic Health

Fountain Life helps members improve metabolic health through personalized protocols that support blood sugar normalization and healthier metabolic ranges.

51% of members with prediabetes return to normal blood sugar levels in an average of 1.2 years

64% of members with diabetes improve to healthier metabolic ranges

Liver Health

Fountain Life targets metabolic-driven liver risk with measurable outcomes, validated through advanced imaging.

52% of fatty liver cases are resolved, confirmed through follow-up MRI imaging

Brain Health

Fountain Life can detect accelerated brain aging earlier and for many members, measurable improvements are associated with memory and cognitive performance.

Nearly 1 in 4 members show accelerated brain aging at baseline using AI MRI

46% reverse accelerated brain aging, with measurable improvements linked to memory and cognitive performance

Cancer Detection

Fountain Life identifies early cancer signals in a subset of members often years earlier than conventional screening pathways.

Early cancer signals are identified in up to 3.4% of members, often years earlier than conventional screening pathways

"Longevity has been crowded with hype, but precision medicine demands proof. With billions of longitudinal data points and repeated imaging over time, we can see risk earlier, intervene precisely, and confirm whether we're actually reversing disease trajectory. That's the difference between speculation and evidence-based longevity," said Dr. Dawn Mussallem New, Chief Medical Officer, Fountain Life.

These outcomes demonstrate what becomes possible when healthcare shifts from reacting to illness to preventing it. Rather than relying on isolated data points, Fountain Life tracks how health changes over time, allowing clinicians to intervene earlier and confirm whether care strategies are effective.

"Our data shows that better outcomes don't come from symptom suppressing medications or chasing advanced disease, they come from detecting early stage disease, root cause analysis, and personalized health optimization" said Dr. Kapp. "This is the beginning of evidence-based longevity, and Fountain Life is leading it."

As interest in longevity and preventive health continues to accelerate, Fountain Life is distinguishing itself by validating its approach with measured outcomes rather than anecdotes, helping redefine what preventive healthcare can look like when it is built on proof.

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life is a leading longevity brand committed to helping people not only live longer but live better. By combining cutting-edge science, advanced AI-guided diagnostics, and restorative therapeutics, Fountain Life delivers a next-generation preventive health model. This approach integrates regenerative medicine and AI-driven health intelligence to detect disease early, optimize performance, and extend healthspan.

Founded in 2020 by pioneering leaders in business, medicine, and innovation Dr. Peter Diamandis, Tony Robbins, and Dr. William Kapp Fountain Life was established to fill a critical void in healthcare: the absence of proactive, data-driven care that emphasizes prevention, optimization, and the extension of both healthspan and lifespan.

In 2025, Fountain Life was named Longevity Brand of the Year, underscoring its leadership in premium preventive healthcare and healthspan optimization. That same year, Zori AI. Fountain Life's proprietary intelligence engine was recognized with a Global Tech Award, celebrating its breakthrough role in AI-powered health intelligence and personalized longevity guidance.

Through its tiered membership programs CORE, APEX, and APEX FAMILY Fountain Life delivers scalable access to this groundbreaking model. At the heart of the experience is Zori AI, which synthesizes each member's comprehensive health data to uncover hidden risks and provide highly personalized recommendations. These insights are implemented through a dedicated care team and on-demand virtual care, ensuring ongoing support and precision delivery.

Fountain Life is redefining the future of medicine, available now. To learn more or to take control of your health, visit www.fountainlife.com .

