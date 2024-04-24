Four Areas for IT Cost Optimization, Explained in Info-Tech Research Group's Blueprint

In its blueprint release, Info-Tech Research Group explains how organizations can effectively optimize their IT costs while fostering innovation and driving growth. With expert insights, the firm's research will help IT leaders discover strategies to unlock efficiency in cost management and ensure sustainable success in today's dynamic business landscape.

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In the face of evolving market demands and the imperative to achieve more with less, organizations worldwide are considering how to streamline their IT expenditures without compromising performance or innovation. To address this vital business challenge, Info-Tech Research Group has published its research, Build Your IT Cost Optimization Roadmap. The comprehensive approach, detailed in Info-Tech's blueprint, equips IT leaders with the tools, methodologies, and actionable insights to embark on a successful cost optimization journey.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Build Your IT Cost Optimization Roadmap" blueprint highlights options IT leaders need to evaluate for effective cost optimization in their departments during an economic downturn. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech highlights in the resource the common obstacles IT leaders face while striving for cost optimization during economic downturns. These challenges range from a noticeable lack of alignment and collaboration among key stakeholders to the absence of a coherent plan and a well-defined process.

"Very often, IT is required to make deep budget cuts without a thorough evaluation of the negative impact that these cuts may have on the business' ability to function and maintain continuity," says Jennifer Perrier, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "While achieving cost efficiency is important, true cost optimization is a positive practice that aims to balance and maximize the overall cost-to-value ratio of IT spending and investment."

There is often a gap in the knowledge, expertise, and skill sets required to effectively navigate the cost optimization landscape. The firm advises that cost optimization is not merely about reducing costs; it encompasses achieving three core objectives:

Reducing unwarranted IT spending. Optimizing cost-to-value. Sustaining cost optimization efforts over time.

Organizations can better navigate the complex terrain of cost optimization by addressing these objectives.

The firm further explains that cost management is a long-term challenge. Therefore, it is crucial for businesses and IT departments under the leadership of IT leaders, to seek a flexible cost structure focused on maximizing business value while maintaining the ability to adapt to market pressure. In its blueprint, Info-Tech suggests IT leaders evaluate the following options for effective cost optimization, outlined below at a high level:

Assets: Consolidate, integrate, or decommission assets and licenses. Vendors: Review, evaluate, and renegotiate vendor contracts and licenses. Project portfolio: Manage projects by rationalizing, prioritizing, and automating. Workforce: Manage staffing resources by freezing, reducing, moving, and educating.

Info-Tech's insights emphasize that effective cost optimization not only ensures that IT resources are allocated more efficiently but also prioritizes investments in technology and projects that deliver the highest value to the organization. This approach leads to smarter use of resources, enhanced operational efficiency, and successfully positioning the organization for future growth.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Jennifer Perrier, an expert in IT financial management, and access to the complete Build Your IT Cost Optimization Roadmap blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group