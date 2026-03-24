March of Dimes Awards Three Scientists Discovery Grants

ARLINGTON, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, a national leader in maternal and infant health research, today announced a $600,000 research investment as part of its 2026 Discovery Grants to support studies that will aim to find novel therapeutics to treat preeclampsia; identify whether state paid sick leave may help lower the incidence of preterm birth; and determine whether a widely used quality of care survey given to pregnant women is truly reflective of respectful and medically-informed prenatal care is truly reflective of respectful and medically-informed prenatal care.

Discovery Grants are awarded to scientists spearheading translational research to reduce spontaneous preterm birth, decrease maternal and infant morbidity and mortality by improving access to high quality health care, and probe cardiovascular conditions that contribute to adverse maternal and infant health.

"Our Discovery Grants are given to some of the most talented doctors, scientists, and academics in the world who are proposing ambitious, impactful ideas in this field," said Dr. Emre Seli, Chief Scientific Advisor, March of Dimes. "This year, we're funding a group of exceptional researchers driven to ensure prenatal care experiences that matter most for maternal outcomes are captured in research and clinical tools; to determine whether state paid sick leave mandates are associated with greater access to prenatal care and lower rates of preterm birth for the most vulnerable mothers; and to identify new drugs to treat preeclampsia by looking at the genetics of people literally living beneath the clouds."

"These projects are not only fascinating and important — they have the power to transform pregnancy and birth in our lifetime."

The 2026 recipients are:

Dr. Frank Lee, a Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. Dr. Lee is working to test whether suppressing a gene called HIF-2 could slow or eliminate preeclampsia once the disease has begun. If so, his work under the grant will also include identifying different drugs that can diminish the strength of the gene in hopes of identifying a possible treatment for preeclampsia. Dr. Lee's work stems from previous observations on Tibetan women, who have low rates of preeclampsia and HIF-2 under-expression, which scientists believe emerged as a survival adaptation to the difficulty of living at high altitudes, where oxygen is low.

Dr. Chanup Jeung, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Health Policy, Management & Behavior at the State University of New York at Albany. Dr. Jeung's research explores whether state paid sick leave mandates are associated with timely and regular prenatal care and a reduced risk of preterm birth. Using population-based data, his study focuses on low-income women, particularly those with Medicaid or food assistance, many of whom lack employer-provided leave and may face barriers to attending prenatal visits when they cannot miss work. His study looks beyond the healthcare system to examine how state paid sick leave mandates shape access to prenatal care and birth outcomes among low-income pregnant women.

Dr. Jaime Slaughter-Acey, an Associate Professor in the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of Nort Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Slaughter-Acey is conducting a large-scale study with Black postpartum women in Detroit to assess the value of a popular quality of care survey maternal health researchers give women during pregnancy. Using her own questionnaire, she's seeking to determine whether the existing survey captures microaggressions patients may have experienced in care, as well as whether providers communicated urgent postpartum warning signs to the patients. In addition, her study will determine whether mothers who respond positively to the survey are more likely to have fewer prenatal complications and better health following childbirth than those who respond negatively. The results of her study could help reshape administration and overall utilization of survey-based, low-cost detection approaches.

Since its inception, March of Dimes has been a research-oriented organization, funding millions of dollars of original scientific inquiry each year. Annually, March of Dimes provides funding to six Prematurity Research Centers and four research grant mechanisms (including two career development grants). In addition, the organization also funds two annual lifetime achievement awards in maternal-fetal health. To learn more about our grants and awards, visit marchofdimes.org/our-work/research/grants-awards.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can have the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Find us on Facebook and follow us with #marchofdimes and @marchofdimes.

SOURCE March of Dimes