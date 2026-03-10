March of Dimes Announces Landmark Partnership with Newly Launched GoldBug Foundation to Support Innovation Fund

ARLINGTON, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the nation's leading nonprofit fighting for the health of all moms and babies, today announced a partnership with the newly established GoldBug Foundation to support the March of Dimes Innovation Fund. This generous contribution to the Innovation Fund will help to invest in early-stage companies addressing the most pressing maternal and infant health challenges.

The March of Dimes Innovation Fund combines capital, clinical expertise, and mission leadership to help early-stage companies move evidence-based solutions closer to real-world impact. Corporate partnerships play a critical role in accelerating innovation and expanding the reach of solutions that support moms and babies that need them most.

"GoldBug's dedication to advancing evidence-based solutions for moms and babies is helping to drive real change," said Cindy Rahman, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "It remains critical that we continue to invest in companies to help improve outcomes within maternal and infant health. GoldBug's support of our Innovation Fund will help drive towards this future of quality health for all."

This commitment builds on GoldBug's broader partnership with March of Dimes, including support for maternal health education, product donations to families in NICUs across the country, and collaborative efforts to advance equity and quality in maternal care. Together, March of Dimes and the GoldBug Foundation are demonstrating how corporate philanthropy can move beyond awareness to drive measurable, systems-level progress.

"Our partnership with March of Dimes, along with the launch of the GoldBug Foundation, reflect our belief that every baby deserves the healthiest possible start – and that the private sector has a responsibility to bring about that reality" said Katherine Gold, CEO of GoldBug.

Learn more about the March of Dimes Innovation Fund here.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can have the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Find us on Facebook and follow us with #marchofdimes and @marchofdimes.

About the GoldBug Foundation

The GoldBug Foundation is a private philanthropic foundation established in 2025 by Katherine Gold, CEO of GoldBug. Building on GoldBug's long-standing commitment to families, the Foundation invests in innovative, community-driven solutions that advance maternal and infant health in pregnancy, and birth.

About GoldBug

GoldBug is a leader in the baby and young children's accessory business. With a focus on quality, safety and style, GoldBug's products aim to make life easier and a lot more fun for families.

SOURCE March of Dimes