Four Eighth-Graders Awarded $5,000 as Recipients of CollegeBound™ Scholarship

It's never too early to start planning for college and four National Heritage Academies (NHA) scholars got a surprise jump-start by earning a $5,000 CollegeBound™ Scholarship.

These four rising scholars received the award through the NHA CollegeBound™ Scholarship program. This year's winners are:

- Ginger Florida, Chandler Woods Charter Academy (Belmont, Mich.)

- Selena Nguyen, Vanguard Charter Academy (Wyoming, Mich.)

- Benjamin Rodriguez, Keystone Academy (Belleville, Mich.)

- Sayan Shah, Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy (Plymouth, Mich.)

Courage and perseverance were commonalities among the essays of the four winners. These scholars shared stories of overcoming adversity and personal challenges on their way to flourishing in school. These are two nouns of nine Moral Focus virtues that make up the character-based approach to learning for scholars at NHA partner schools.

"I am thrilled to congratulate this year's class of CollegeBound Scholarship winners," NHA President and CEO Brian Britton said. "I'm inspired hearing these scholars' stories of perseverance and courage. Seeing our educators encourage these tremendous young minds is what we strive to achieve each and every day through our mission to transform lives."

The CollegeBound™ Scholarship Program is managed by an independent program administrator. Scholarship considerations include academic performance, community involvement, and a written essay. Through the application process, scholars can share about the experiences that have shaped them and the people who have influenced their lives – from community service to the real-world application of Moral Focus virtues to defining moments in the decision to pursue a STEM-based education.

Funding for the scholarship is provided through NHA employee contributions, people who believe in NHA's mission to help every child achieve their dreams.

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies (NHA) is a network of 100 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 65,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

