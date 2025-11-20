PrepNet Virtual Academy Students Explore the Future of Cyber Security

The National Heritage Academies® online school is helping students prepare for life after graduation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to preparing students for life after graduation, real-world learning experiences make all the difference. Three PrepNet Virtual Academy students, seniors Kendall Ellis and Jason Lucas, along with freshman Everett Post-Petkus, recently had that opportunity at the third annual Michigan High School Cyber Summit at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

The event gathered students, educators, and industry leaders to discuss one of today's most important challenges: protecting against cyber-attacks. The summit's mission is to educate and inspire the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. This aligns with National Heritage Academies® (NHA) commitment to preparing students for college, career, and life.

Students were selected to attend based on recommendations from their technology teacher, recognizing their curiosity and aptitude for digital learning. Once on site, they joined breakout sessions with cybersecurity professionals, watched live demonstrations, and interacted with cutting-edge technology like the event's star attraction: a robot dog.

This mechanical pup doesn't just look futuristic, it serves a real purpose. The robot detects and measures thermal energy, helping technicians spot overheating equipment before problems arise. The demonstration highlighted the summit's theme that technology shouldn't replace people; it should enhance their strengths.

For students like Kendall, the experience opened new perspectives.

"Cyber Summit is where you can learn from experts that discuss cybersecurity issues and how to resolve them in a safe way," Ellis said.

Elley Kooienga, PrepNet's College Readiness Counselor, is excited to bring students to this annual event.

"Bringing PrepNet students to the Cyber Summit allowed them to engage with cutting-edge technology, connect with industry professionals, and envision careers in cybersecurity. Experiences like this empower our students to explore, learn, and grow."

By participating in events like the Cyber Summit, NHA students aren't just learning about technology; they're discovering how NHA's Moral Focus™ virtues of curiosity, integrity, and perseverance, can help them thrive in a rapidly changing world.

