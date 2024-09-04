Four Experiences to Enjoy Urban Leisure in Panama

Marriott International suggests four ideas to spend a fun-filled vacation exploring the urban side of Panama.

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panama is an ideal destination for urban leisure. With excellent air connectivity from various countries, its easy access to city attractions allows you to explore multiple points of interest in a single day. The contrasts of the city are another highlight, as it majestically combines the old with modern skyscrapers.

In the morning, you can start your day at Panamá Viejo, a complex that houses the remains of the first city of Panama. At noon, have lunch in Casco Viejo, and in the afternoon, watch ships pass through the Panama Canal.

Panama City Panama

The destination has numerous museums and green areas to explore, which are must-do activities. However, the possibilities are so vast that we share some ideas to enjoy in Panama.

Playing Golf in Spectacular Settings

Golf enthusiasts will find the perfect setting to enjoy their sport during their visit to Panama, whether it's a quick trip to the city or a journey to discover the country's interior beauty. We have two renowned golf courses, designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, which offer ideal playing conditions with enchanting views for any athlete.

Near Tocumen International Airport, the first course is part of The Santa María, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Golf Resort. The resort has a golf store for those who prefer to travel light. This golf course offers a postcard-worthy view of the Panama City skyline. Given the weather, it's best to start a round early in the morning or late in the afternoon.

Further along Panama's Pacific Riviera, about two hours from the city, The Buenaventura Golf & Beach Resort Panama, Autograph Collection, welcomes visitors with numerous amenities, including a golf course surrounded by prominent trees. This enchanting landscape, full of vegetation, lakes and fauna, is a golfer's paradise. Don't be surprised if you see colorful birds or iguanas during your game.

Enjoying Panoramic Views

Standing out on the city's skyline is a sail-shaped building. This unique structure, the tallest in Central America, is the JW Marriott Panama, the perfect place to enjoy panoramic views of the city. The enveloping blue tones of the sky, the Panama Bay, and the infinity pools of the JW Marriott Panama combine to create a breathtaking scene, perfect for photography. From the pool area, you can see the line of ships waiting to pass through the Panama Canal and the skyline of buildings and skyscrapers that define Panama City's financial district.

Discovering Local Design

Panama is a picturesque and contrasting destination, offering a rich mix of ancient traditions and modern development. This results in unique designs that are present in several places. One such place is the W Panama, a luxury hotel in the heart of the city where every element was carefully selected to tell a story.

From the main entrance, the green tapestry evokes tropical forests, and the lights and chains hanging from the ceiling represent the ports where hundreds of containers move daily through the Panama Canal. At the welcome desk, the multicolored tapestry alludes to the traditional skirt used in the Congo dance. La Cajita, one of the gastronomic spaces, has a food truck style decorated with graffiti, including a representation of Cecil Haynes, the oldest worker of the Panama Canal.

Shopping

Panama City is perhaps the premier shopping destination in Central America. Its vast shopping malls are filled with a multitude of stores, from local brands to coveted luxury labels from around the world.

The city is home to one of the largest malls in the region, Albrook Mall. Despite the development of new complexes, Albrook Mall remains a favorite for many tourists due to its variety and strategic location near other attractions like the Panama Canal, Ancon Hill, and the Bridge of the Americas. This makes it a convenient place to stay, which is why the Marriott Panama Hotel is located within the complex. The hotel's facilities allow you to relax after a day of shopping in a refreshing pool overlooking the Ancon Hill and its imposing Panamanian flag.

SOURCE Marriott International