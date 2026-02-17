Where Luxury Is Felt: Singular Experiences in Latin America's Most Inspiring Destinations, According to Marriott International

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when travelers increasingly seek authentic, personalized, and meaningful experiences, Latin America has emerged as a privileged stage for contemporary luxury. Beyond traditional notions of opulence, today's luxury is defined by access to singular destinations, deep cultural connection, author-driven gastronomy, holistic well-being, and thoughtfully curated service.

Across the region, hotels have evolved to meet the expectations of a more conscious and discerning traveler, integrating sophisticated design, high-value culinary concepts, immersive wellness offerings, sustainability, and deeply personalized service. Here are some of these experiences:

At JW Marriott Panama, luxury is reimagined through meticulously transformed spaces that invite guests to experience comfort from a contemporary, sensory perspective. The comprehensive renovation of its rooms and suites elevates every stay through the use of noble materials, refined furnishings, wellness-oriented lighting, and artisanal details that connect with local identity—creating an atmosphere where rest itself becomes a curated experience. This vision, reinforced by a strong commitment to sustainability and supported by Green Key certification, positions JW Marriott Panama as a destination for conscious luxury, where sophistication is not displayed—it is felt.

At The Santa Maria, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Golf Resort, recently honored with the Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Rating 2026, the coffee experience is elevated to a level of sensory luxury through the distinguished Geisha café within its Coffee Shop & Deli. Guests can savor a cup of Panamanian Geisha coffee—one of the world's most prestigious and highly valued varieties—originating in the highlands of Boquete and renowned for its unique aromatic profile, floral notes, and delicate fruity nuances that have made it an icon of specialty coffee culture. This experience invites not only appreciation of its exceptional aroma and flavor, but also a deeper connection to Panama's rich coffee heritage, offering a refined moment of indulgence that perfectly complements a luxury stay in the nation's capital.

At The Brown Guatapé, Autograph Collection, luxury is expressed through carefully curated experiences that connect guests with the natural environment, local culture, and sensory well-being. The hotel offers wellness-focused experiences such as guided yoga sessions, energy-awakening classes, sound bathing, and relaxation rituals that combine massage techniques and body therapies to release tension, restore energy, and promote deep rest.

Luxury takes shape through profound connections with nature, wellness, and haute cuisine at Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Costa Rica. Guests can explore the breathtaking Península Papagayo through exclusive activities such as guided biodiversity excursions, nature trail hikes, wildlife observation tours, and water sports including surf sessions with specialized instructors, paddleboarding, and sunset cruises—all meticulously curated to foster an authentic connection with the landscape and local culture. For those seeking balance and renewal, the world-class spa offers treatments inspired by natural elements, ocean-view hydrotherapy, beachfront villa massages, and wellness rituals that harmonize body and mind.

At W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal, luxury is redefined through a vibrant fusion of adventure, nature, and contemporary style along the iconic Guanacaste coastline. Surrounded by the expansive Reserva Conchal and just minutes from world-class beaches such as Tamarindo, the resort delivers experiences that appeal equally to free spirits and lovers of refined comfort. Guests can unwind with cocktails at Azul Beach Club or Living Room Bar, immersed in local rhythms and coastal flavors. Beyond the resort, a wide range of outdoor activities and guided tours invite exploration of mangroves, surfing, paddleboarding, and the region's rich biodiversity—making every stay an authentic expression of luxury that seamlessly blends excitement, culture, and rest in a single destination.

At JW Marriott Hotel Lima, luxury is especially embodied in its recently renovated suites, designed to offer a refined stay with privileged views of the Pacific Ocean. These spaces elevate the concept of comfort through contemporary interiors, premium materials, elegant furnishings, and carefully designed lighting that creates a warm, enveloping atmosphere. Expansive living areas, marble bathrooms, and refined details transform each suite into an exclusive sanctuary in the heart of Miraflores, where privacy, personalized service, and a seamless connection between the urban and coastal environments define a modern, memorable luxury experience.

Luxury reveals itself through authentic experiences that honor origin, quality, and a deep connection to place at JW Marriott Quito, particularly through its culinary concept at Raíces Restaurant. Far from ostentation, the hotel offers an intimate and conscious expression of luxury, where every detail is designed to tell an authentic story of Ecuador. A defining example is the experience centered on the Galápagos witch fish (pez brujo)—an endemic species with limited, regulated fishing—prepared exclusively at Raíces through a contemporary interpretation of local cuisine. The careful ingredient selection, responsible traceability, and the culinary team's technique transform each dish into a singular sensory journey, reflecting the hotel's commitment to excellence, sustainability, and the creation of lasting memories for its guests.

At JW Marriott El Convento Cusco, guests can enjoy a series of unique experiences, from pisco-making classes and evening bonfire gatherings to yoga sessions and even the opportunity to take a photo with a baby alpaca named Pachita in the hotel courtyard. The property also features a specially designed exhibition space showcasing archaeological discoveries uncovered during the hotel's construction—evidence of the rich pre-Hispanic, colonial, republican, and contemporary heritage that coexists within the hotel's walls.

At Paracas, a Luxury Collection Resort, the luxury experience extends beyond the hotel into the vast natural expanse of the bay, where sailing becomes a ritual of contemplation and connection. Aboard private vessels, guests glide across the tranquil Pacific waters while discovering desert landscapes, dramatic rock formations, and the marine richness that defines the Paracas National Reserve. The experience is complemented by the traditional practice of shell collecting along the shoreline—a slow, mindful moment that invites guests to walk barefoot on the sand, appreciate the textures and colors of the environment, and reconnect with nature in an intimate, sensory way.

