Four from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earn Best Lawyers in Texas Honors

DALLAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four principals from the Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry have earned selection in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in Texas from the publishers of Best Lawyers.

Firm principals Kevin Burgess, Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry were all named among Texas's top intellectual property attorneys after being nominated by other lawyers who have recognized their considerable success for clients in intellectual property litigation and patent litigation. They previously were named in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America from Best Lawyers.

"Jason, Austin, Kevin, and I are glad to be recognized alongside the top intellectual property lawyers in the state," says Mr. Caldwell. "It is particularly gratifying to be selected by the same lawyers we practice with and against in court."

Since Mr. Burgess joined the firm in 2020, Caldwell Cassady & Curry has continued its impressive string of wins in high-stakes intellectual property cases and business disputes.

Last October, the firm once again successfully represented VirnetX Inc. in the latest of the company's long-running patent infringement battles against technology giant Apple Inc.

The $502.8 million verdict in favor of VirnetX was handed down in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The award was based on Apple's continued infringement of two VirnetX patents to enable popular functionality in iPhones and other Apple products. Earlier in 2020, Apple paid VirnetX more than $454 million to satisfy a patent infringement judgment won by Caldwell Cassady & Curry in another Eastern District case that went to trial in 2016.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry also scored a complete defense victory for UK-based World Programming Limited in a case about copyright and patent infringement brought by SAS Institute Inc. in the Eastern District of Texas. In view of the defense presented by WPL, SAS Institute dropped half of its patent assertions near the start of expert discovery and the remainder after expert discovery concluded. Shortly before the scheduled trial, the judge dismissed all of SAS Institute's remaining claims - its copyright allegations - with prejudice.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secret claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

