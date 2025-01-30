Four Hyundai Models Earn "2025 Best Cars for the Money" Awards from U.S. News & World Report

2025 Hyundai Tucson wins Best Compact SUV

2025 Hyundai Tucson PHEV wins Best Plug-in

2025 Hyundai Kona Electric wins Best Electric Vehicle

2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid wins Best Hybrid Car

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Hyundai vehicles were selected in U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Best Cars for the Money awards. The Hyundai Tucson retained its Best Compact SUV for the Money crown in the annual awards, and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid has claimed the publication's Best Hybrid Car for the Money title for a fourth time. Additionally, the Hyundai Kona Electric and the Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid models are first-time winners, earning Best Electric SUV for the Money and Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV for the Money laurels, respectively.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader with four 'Best Cars for the Money' awards by U.S. News & World Report," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "At Hyundai, we are dedicated to crafting attainable, stylish vehicles that blend cutting-edge features, engaging driving dynamics, and class-above cabins to deliver great ownership experiences. These honors further validate our commitment to delivering excellence for our customers."

These Hyundai models were selected as winners in their respective segments after U.S. News & World Report editors carefully evaluated nearly 90 vehicles. Covering 13 categories, these annual awards highlight cars, SUVs, trucks, and minivans that provide consumers with the best combination of quality and value.

"The Best Cars for the Money awards spotlight vehicles that blend a good ownership experience with good value, both at the time of purchase and down the road," said John Vincent, senior editor of vehicle testing at U.S. News. "To determine the winners, we look at factors that contribute to quality, such as fuel efficiency, comfort and practicality, and performance, but also heavily weigh the purchase price and total cost of ownership."

In their evaluations, the U.S. News & World Report editorial team looked at each vehicle's quality based on their overall score in the U.S. News Best Car Rankings, which are built on a combination of data points that include safety and reliability ratings, which are considered along with the collective opinion of the automotive press. Value is measured by evaluating transaction price data and five-year projected ownership costs.

U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings and reviews of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars Awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money, and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering industry-leading advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale, as well as its U.S. News Best Price Program.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

