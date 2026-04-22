Four IEQ Capital Founders Recognized by Forbes as Top Ten Wealth Advisors in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEQ Capital ("IEQ"), an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office, today announced that founders and advisors Robert Skinner, Alan Zafran, Eric Harrison, and Jeff Westsmith have been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for Northern California.

Each advisor was recognized among the Top Ten in the region, reflecting their collective experience advising ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions across a range of complex financial needs.

IEQ Capital Advisors Named in Top Ten on Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List, Northern California

The recognition highlights IEQ Capital's continued presence in California and its focus on delivering disciplined, client-centric wealth management and family office services.

Founded in 2019, IEQ Capital brings together decades of experience in investment management, portfolio construction, and advisory services for ultra-high-net-worth clients. IEQ Capital brings together decades of experience in investment management, portfolio construction, and advisory services for ultra-high-net-worth clients. The firm supports clients through integrated investment strategies across public and private markets, with an emphasis on tax-aware investing, risk management, and identifying differentiated opportunities.

"The recognition of multiple advisors within the same region reflects the depth of experience across our team and our shared commitment to clients," said Megan Whyte, Partner and Chief Client Officer at IEQ Capital. "We believe consistent, thoughtful decision-making and a long-term perspective are central to how we serve families and institutions."

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rankings are produced annually by SHOOK Research and evaluate advisors based on a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including industry experience, assets under management, compliance records, and client service models.

About IEQ Capital

Founded in 2019, IEQ Capital was established by a team of advisors and entrepreneurs dedicated to delivering independent, sophisticated advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families. IEQ combines institutional access with personalized planning to support long-term wealth management objectives. The firm provides tailored investment strategies across public and private markets, estate and tax planning support, and family office services for those who qualify nationwide.

Important Disclosures

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors rankings, dated April 7, 2026, are produced annually by SHOOK Research, with data as of June 30, 2025. The rankings are based on qualitative and quantitative factors including industry experience, assets under management, compliance records, and client service models. Portfolio performance is not a criterion. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings. More information can be found here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2026/04/07/methodology-forbes-americas-top-wealth-advisors-2026/ / https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2026/01/07/methodology-best-in-state-wealth-management-teams-2026/

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or investment product. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal.

IEQ Capital, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For qualified investors only. This material is provided for informational purposes and should not be construed as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice.

SOURCE IEQ Capital