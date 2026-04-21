IEQ Capital's Robert Skinner Recognized by Forbes as a Top 10 Wealth Advisor in America

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEQ Capital ("IEQ"), an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office, announced that Co-Founder and Managing Partner Robert Skinner has been named to the Forbes 2026 America's Top Wealth Advisors list, ranking among the Top 10 nationally and recognized as a Top 3 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for Northern California.

IEQ Capital’s Robert Skinner Named Top 10 Forbes America’s Top Wealth Advisor and Top 3 Best-in-State for Northern California

The recognition reflects Mr. Skinner's long-standing role advising ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions, as well as his continued focus on disciplined investing in a market environment increasingly shaped by innovation-driven businesses.

Mr. Skinner serves as Co-Founder and Managing Partner of IEQ Capital and chairs the firm's Investment Committee. Over more than three decades, he has advised clients across market cycles, with an emphasis on tax-aware portfolio construction, risk management, and selective opportunity identification across public and private markets.

IEQ's investment approach focuses on how technology is reshaping the economy and where that creates real, lasting advantages. The businesses that lead their markets tend to be those that innovate quickly, scale effectively, and continually reinvest to stay ahead.

Prior to co-founding IEQ Capital in 2019, Mr. Skinner co-founded Luminous Capital, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investment Research. Following Luminous Capital's acquisition by First Republic Bank, he served as Senior Managing Director and Wealth Manager.

"Rob's recognition reflects a consistent, disciplined approach to investing and a deep commitment to client outcomes," said Megan Whyte, Partner and Chief Client Officer at IEQ Capital. "His focus on after-tax results and his ability to evaluate innovation-led business models with rigor continue to shape our firm's investment philosophy."

Mr. Skinner has been recognized across multiple industry rankings throughout his career. In addition to his professional work, he is active in philanthropic and community organizations, serving on several boards, including the National First Tee, First Tee of Monterey County, and the Pebble Beach Foundation.

About IEQ Capital

Founded in 2019, IEQ Capital was established by a team of advisors and entrepreneurs dedicated to delivering independent, sophisticated advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families. IEQ combines institutional access with personalized planning to support long-term wealth management objectives. The firm provides tailored investment strategies across public and private markets, estate and tax planning support, and family office services for those who qualify nationwide.

Important Disclosures

The Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors rankings, dated April 7, 2026, are produced annually by SHOOK Research, with data as of June 30, 2025. The rankings are based on qualitative and quantitative factors including industry experience, assets under management, compliance records, and client service models. Portfolio performance is not a criterion. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings. More information can be found here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2026/04/07/methodology-forbes-americas-top-wealth-advisors-2026/ / https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2026/01/07/methodology-best-in-state-wealth-management-teams-2026/

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or investment product. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal.

IEQ Capital, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For qualified investors only. This material is provided for informational purposes and should not be construed as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice.

SOURCE IEQ Capital