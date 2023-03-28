Four Inc. Announces Partnership with MixMode to Offer Advanced AI Cybersecurity Solutions to Government Agencies

HERNDON, Va., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc ., a federal aggregator, has partnered with MixMode , a leading provider of next-generation Cybersecurity solutions, to provide MixMode's Advanced Threat Detection Platform to government agencies through Four Inc.'s boutique aggregation program. Under the agreement, Four Inc. will offer MixMode's Third Wave AI solution to the public sector through Four Inc.'s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWPV) contract and its network of channel partners.

"Unfortunately, the overwhelming majority of legacy Cybersecurity solutions are not well-suited for real-time risk detection at massive scale," said John Keister, MixMode CEO. "MixMode's platform is able to detect risks from both known and novel attacks in large data environments, making Cybersecurity programs 20x more efficient and effective. We are pleased to partner with Four Inc. to deliver our platform to government agencies to defend against sophisticated attacks."

The MixMode platform utilizes self-supervised and generative AI-driven analysis and predictive threat detection to identify and respond to threats in real-time, making it an ideal solution for organizations looking to enhance their Cybersecurity posture. With MixMode's precise, efficient alerting, government agencies can analyze vast amounts of data from various sources, such as network traffic, logs, and cloud environments. The MixMode solution is a lightweight, efficient AI that requires no rules, historical training data or ongoing tuning, and can be integrated into existing security systems, making it easy for government agencies to enhance their Cybersecurity capabilities without disrupting their operations. Since MixMode does not require historical training data, it is up and running very quickly and is not susceptible to biases and blind spots that plague most AI systems.

"We are excited to partner with MixMode to provide our customers access to a Third Wave AI and Negative-Time-to-Detection℠ cybersecurity solution," said Chris Wilkinson, EVP of Sales of Four Inc. "MixMode's self-learning platform enables our partners and government customers to protect their assets, detecting both known and unknown attacks designed to bypass legacy defenses."

Four Inc. and MixMode will work together to integrate MixMode's AI technology into existing security systems and provide ongoing support to ensure the success of the partnership.

MixMode's Cybersecurity platform is available immediately via Four Inc.'s SEWPV Contract Vehicle. For more information, contact Four Inc. at [email protected].

About MixMode

MixMode is a no-rules-required Cybersecurity platform, serving both the US government and large enterprises with big data environments across a variety of industries. MixMode delivers a patented, self-learning platform that acts as the Cybersecurity Intelligence Layer℠ to detect both known and unknown attacks, including novel attacks designed to bypass legacy cyber defenses. This is accomplished in real-time, across any cloud or on-premise data stream. Trusted by global entities in banking, public utilities and government sectors, industry cyber leaders rely on MixMode to protect their most critical assets. The platform dramatically improves the efficiency of SOC teams previously burdened with writing and tuning rules and manually searching for attacks. The MixMode platform can be deployed remotely, with no appliances, in under an hour with business outcomes evident within days. Backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.mixmode.ai.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc . is a Small Business boutique aggregator and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last seven years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

SOURCE Four Inc.