Four Inc. Welcomes Toni Egan as the Vice President of Financed Solutions

News provided by

Four Inc.

08 Jan, 2024, 08:45 ET

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc. is very excited to welcome Toni Egan as the newest addition to our finance solutions team as Vice President of Financed Solutions. With an impressive track record of over 20 years in the federal financial services industry, Egan brings an extensive wealth of experience, coupled with a strong understanding of the unique intricacies and sales dynamics that the public sector market presents.

In her capacity as Vice President of Financed Solutions, Egan assumes a pivotal role in spearheading the expansion of Four Inc.'s government finance solutions capability. Her strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in not only fostering growth but also fortifying relationships and bringing value across our technology manufacturers, Value-added Reseller (VAR) and System Integrator (SI) partner community.

Egan's expertise extends beyond traditional boundaries, as she is poised to play a crucial role in bridging government funding and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) product licensing gaps. Her mission is to provide inventive and tailored solutions to our channel partners, supporting and enhancing their sales initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Toni Egan to the Four Inc. family." said Jeff Nolan, President & CEO of Four Inc. "Toni has been a stalwart in the creative deal finance business and brings vast knowledge and creativity to Four. Her addition to our team will be a needle-mover for our Boutique Aggregation platform offering and to our partner ecosystem."

Prior to joining Four Inc., Egan held the position of Vice President of Federal Healthcare and Energy Financing at Key Equipment Finance. In this role, she oversaw federal healthcare and energy equipment finance initiatives as well as federal IT financing,, demonstrating a commitment to delivering flexible financing solutions to government entities. Before her tenure at Key Equipment Finance, Toni served as Vice President and Federal Finance Officer for TD Equipment Finance.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a small business, boutique aggregator and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last eight years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

Media Contact

[email protected] 

SOURCE Four Inc.

Also from this source

Four Inc. Launches MSP Acceleration Program for Public Sector

Four Inc., a leading provider of technology solutions and services for government agencies is thrilled to announce the launch of the MSP Acceleration ...

Four Inc. Announces Agreement with Dun & Bradstreet to Empower Government Agencies with Data-Driven Solutions

Four Inc. has been named a federal aggregator for Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics. Under the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.