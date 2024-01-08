Four Inc. Welcomes Toni Egan as the Vice President of Financed Solutions

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc. is very excited to welcome Toni Egan as the newest addition to our finance solutions team as Vice President of Financed Solutions. With an impressive track record of over 20 years in the federal financial services industry, Egan brings an extensive wealth of experience, coupled with a strong understanding of the unique intricacies and sales dynamics that the public sector market presents.

In her capacity as Vice President of Financed Solutions, Egan assumes a pivotal role in spearheading the expansion of Four Inc.'s government finance solutions capability. Her strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in not only fostering growth but also fortifying relationships and bringing value across our technology manufacturers, Value-added Reseller (VAR) and System Integrator (SI) partner community.

Egan's expertise extends beyond traditional boundaries, as she is poised to play a crucial role in bridging government funding and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) product licensing gaps. Her mission is to provide inventive and tailored solutions to our channel partners, supporting and enhancing their sales initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Toni Egan to the Four Inc. family." said Jeff Nolan, President & CEO of Four Inc. "Toni has been a stalwart in the creative deal finance business and brings vast knowledge and creativity to Four. Her addition to our team will be a needle-mover for our Boutique Aggregation platform offering and to our partner ecosystem."

Prior to joining Four Inc., Egan held the position of Vice President of Federal Healthcare and Energy Financing at Key Equipment Finance. In this role, she oversaw federal healthcare and energy equipment finance initiatives as well as federal IT financing,, demonstrating a commitment to delivering flexible financing solutions to government entities. Before her tenure at Key Equipment Finance, Toni served as Vice President and Federal Finance Officer for TD Equipment Finance.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a small business, boutique aggregator and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last eight years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

