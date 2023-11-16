Four Inc. Launches MSP Acceleration Program for Public Sector

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc., a leading provider of technology solutions and services for government agencies is thrilled to announce the launch of the MSP Acceleration Program for Public Sector. This initiative is designed to enable MSPs to thrive in the dynamic and competitive US Government market. This specialized support program was created to accelerate revenue opportunities for MSPs wanting to diversify and grow their business in the government sector.

The MSP Acceleration Program for Public Sector is a comprehensive support system tailored to the unique needs of MSPs looking to expand their presence within the federal market and capitalize on public sector contracts. The program offers a range of services, resources, and expertise to aid MSPs in navigating the intricacies of government procurement.

Key Program Highlights

Tailored Contract Access: MSPs will have access to a portfolio of government strategic IT sourcing vehicles covering a vast majority of the federal, state and local agencies. Expert Guidance: MSPs gain access to a team of seasoned professionals with a deep understanding government procurement processes and regulations. This guidance includes assistance in proposal development, compliance, and navigating the government contracting landscape. Cybersecurity Compliance: Recognizing the critical role of cybersecurity in government contracts, this program equips MSPs with resources and training to meet the highest standards of security compliance required by the government. Strategic Networking Opportunities: This program fosters valuable connections with key stakeholders in the public sector, creating avenues for collaboration and contract opportunities. MSPs will have access to Four Inc.'s extensive partner, manufacturer, and government network. Dedicated Support: A dedicated account manager will be assigned to each participating MSP, providing personalized assistance in identifying opportunities, and potential networking connections.

Four Inc. is committed to supporting the growth and success of MSPs within the federal market. The MSP Public Sector Market Acceleration Program aligns with the company's mission to empower IT professionals and streamline their journey towards securing federal contracts.

"Four Inc. is thrilled to introduce the MSP Acceleration Program for Public Sector, which represents our commitment to the success of MSPs in the public sector market," said Chris Harvey, CRO at Four Inc. "We understand the unique challenges and opportunities that exist in this space, and we are dedicated to providing the resources and expertise required to thrive. Our goal is to empower MSPs to land and expand in the public sector and contribute to the government's IT modernization initiatives."

MSPs looking to participate in the MSP Acceleration Program for Public Sector can learn more and apply on our website at Four Inc. MSP Acceleration Program for Public Sector

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a small business, boutique aggregator and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last eight years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

SOURCE Four Inc.