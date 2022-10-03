Four Inc. Partners with Snorkel AI as Federal Aggregator

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc. has been named a federal aggregator for Snorkel AI . Under the agreement, Four Inc. will provide Snorkel AI's data-centric AI platform, Snorkel Flow, to the public sector through Four Inc.'s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts and its network of channel partners as part of Four Inc.'s boutique aggregation program. The program offers key elements to support and grow Snorkel AI's Public Sector business, including multi-year financial solutions and as-as-service offerings.

"Our partnership with Four Inc. equips our government customers to solve their most impactful problems through data-centric AI," said Alex Ratner, co-founder and CEO, Snorkel AI. "With Four Inc, public sector and government agencies now have access to Snorkel Flow on the contract vehicle they prefer to procure and through the partners they trust."

Snorkel AI is leading the shift in AI application development from a model-centric to a data-centric approach. Snorkel Flow provides data science and machine learning teams the ability to automate data labeling, accelerate AI application development, and enhance ML models' quality, explainability, and adaptability. Organizations such as two of the top three US banks, Fortune 500 healthcare, financial services, insurance, and several government agencies use Snorkel Flow to accelerate AI application development by 10x-100x.

"We are excited to have Snorkel AI join our aggregation program," said Chris Wilkinson, Four Inc.'s Senior Vice President of Platform Sales. "Snorkel AI will enable our channel to provide our government customers the ability to reduce time, cost, and friction of labeling data to build and deploy AI applications quickly."

Snorkel AI's Snorkel Flow is available immediately via Four Inc.'s SEWPV and ITES-SW2 Contract Vehicles. For more information, contact Four Inc. at [email protected]

About Snorkel AI

Founded by a team spun out of the Stanford AI Lab, Snorkel AI makes AI application development fast and practical by unlocking the power of machine learning without the bottleneck of manually-labeled training data. Snorkel Flow is the first data-centric AI platform powered by programmatic labeling . Backed by Addition, Greylock, GV, In-Q-Tel, Lightspeed Venture Partners and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, the company is based in Palo Alto. For more information on Snorkel AI, please visit: https://www.snorkel.ai/ or follow @SnorkelAI.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. ( www.fourinc.com ) is a Small Business and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last seven years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

