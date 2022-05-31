Four Inc. Partners with Synopsys as Federal Aggregator

HERNDON, Va., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc. has been named a federal aggregator for Synopsys, Inc. Under the agreement, Four Inc. will provide Synopsys Software Integrity Group application security solutions to the federal government through its government contract vehicles and its network of channel partners as part of Four Inc.'s boutique aggregation program. The program offers key elements to support and grow Synopsys federal business, including multi-year financial solutions and as-as-service offerings.

"Our agreement with Four Inc. is a milestone that will help expand the Synopsys portfolio's reach within the Federal IT ecosystem via a trusted federal aggregator," said Tom Herrmann, vice president of global channels and alliances within the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "Broadening our business through the channel is one of our top strategic priorities. This agreement signals the continued momentum and growth we expect by further extending our world-class application security solutions through the channel in the Federal space moving forward."

Synopsys is a six-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing, a three-time Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Software Composition Analysis, and a two-time Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Static Application Security Testing.

The Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior.

"Our government customers are exposed to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats that target vulnerabilities in source code development and in the applications running on the network," said Jeff Nolan, COO of Four Inc. "We are excited to partner with Synopsys through our boutique aggregation platform of services. We look forward to providing our network of channel partners and government customers access to Synopsys application security testing solutions directed at combatting those very threats."

Synopsys application security solutions are available immediately via Four Inc.'s SEWPV and ITES-SW2 Contract Vehicles. For more information, contact Four Inc. at [email protected]

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. (www.fourinc.com) is a Small Business and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last seven years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

SOURCE Four Inc.