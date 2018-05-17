Four Infor Women Recognized as CRN 2018 Women of the Channel

Butler, vice president, channels, was also named to the 2018 CRN Power 100, an elite subset of its prestigious annual Women of the Channel list, for the second year in a row. The Power 100 belong to an exclusive group drawn from this larger list: women leaders whose vision and influence are key drivers of their companies' success and help move the entire IT channel forward. At Infor, Butler is a leader in worldwide channel business development, partner and field enablement, and sales process management.

Cunningham joined Infor in 2016 as regional vice president, responsible for all channel partners representing multiple Infor solutions in the UK, Ireland and Benelux. Handley joined Infor as a senior director of alliance marketing in 2017, holding responsibility for alliances marketing and communications to drive engaging and modern campaigns and communications. Schrady has been with Infor since 2014 and currently serves as vice president of global partner recruitment.

"Salena, Annette, Honora and Julie have been instrumental in Infor's recruiting and enablement, and sales efforts while helping to strengthen our program and relationships with partners," said Jeff Abbott, senior vice president, global alliances and channels, Infor. "All four of these women have dedicated so much of their time and efforts to continually improve and innovate our channel operations and could not be more deserving of the recognition of being named to this year's list."

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

