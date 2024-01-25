Four James Scott Farrin Attorneys Named by "Super Lawyers" to 2024 North Carolina 'Super Lawyers' list*

James Scott Farrin Partners Coleman Cowan and Paul Dickinson, along with attorneys Gary Jackson** and Chris Bagley, are selected for inclusion on the 'Super Lawyers' list, which recognizes no more than 5% of attorneys in each state.

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Scott Farrin attorney Gary Jackson** is named to the "Super Lawyers" 2024 North Carolina 'Super Lawyers' list, his 19th consecutive year being honored.* He is joined on the list by two Partners of the firm, Coleman Cowan and Paul Dickinson, as well as attorney Chris Bagley, who was named to the publication's 'Rising Stars' list last year.*

"Super Lawyers" is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have achieved widespread peer recognition and professional achievement. 'Super Lawyers' honorees undergo a rigorous, multiphase process which combines peer nominations with third-party research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Firm Founder and President James S. Farrin said, "Coleman, Paul, Gary, and Chris are skilled advocates for our clients, and their inclusion on the 'Super Lawyers' list is hard-earned. As leaders of our complex litigation team, they are passionate about making a positive impact on our clients' lives."

