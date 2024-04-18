James Scott Farrin Attorney Daniel Bello Elected to Board of Directors for Hispanic/Latino Legal Issues Committee

North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ) elects Bello to the board for its Hispanic/Latino Legal Issues Division, which works to ensure equal access to justice.

DURHAM, N.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Bello, a bilingual personal injury attorney at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, has been elected Secretary of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ) Hispanic/Latino Legal Issues Division. As Secretary, Daniel will help the NCAJ increase access to justice for Spanish-speaking people. Daniel is the latest James Scott Farrin attorney to serve the NCAJ and help further their mission – 49 of the firm's attorneys are NCAJ members.

Bello was also recently selected for NCAJ's 13-member NEXT Leadership Program, class of 2024. The NEXT Leadership Program helps "to better prepare tomorrow's trial lawyer leaders today."

"It's an honor to be elected an officer of the board," says Bello. "I'm looking forward to the challenge of helping the NCAJ's Hispanic/Latino Division try to ensure fair treatment for anybody facing a Spanish language barrier, anywhere across our state."

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 South Mangum Street, Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 South Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin