James Scott Farrin Attorney Daniel Bello Elected to Board of Directors for Hispanic/Latino Legal Issues Committee

News provided by

Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

Apr 18, 2024, 09:50 ET

North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ) elects Bello to the board for its Hispanic/Latino Legal Issues Division, which works to ensure equal access to justice.

DURHAM, N.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Bello, a bilingual personal injury attorney at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, has been elected Secretary of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ) Hispanic/Latino Legal Issues Division. As Secretary, Daniel will help the NCAJ increase access to justice for Spanish-speaking people. Daniel is the latest James Scott Farrin attorney to serve the NCAJ and help further their mission – 49 of the firm's attorneys are NCAJ members.

Bello was also recently selected for NCAJ's 13-member NEXT Leadership Program, class of 2024. The NEXT Leadership Program helps "to better prepare tomorrow's trial lawyer leaders today."

"It's an honor to be elected an officer of the board," says Bello. "I'm looking forward to the challenge of helping the NCAJ's Hispanic/Latino Division try to ensure fair treatment for anybody facing a Spanish language barrier, anywhere across our state."

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN
The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:
David Chamberlin
555 South Mangum Street, Suite 800
Durham, NC 27701
1-866-900-7078
https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 South Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

Also from this source

Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Named One of the 'Best Companies to Work For' Among Law Firms by "U.S. News & World Report"

Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Named One of the 'Best Companies to Work For' Among Law Firms by "U.S. News & World Report"

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin has been selected for the inaugural list of law firms named "Best Companies to Work For" by U.S. News & World...
James Scott Farrin Continues to Grow, Adds Four New Partners to Its Leadership Ranks

James Scott Farrin Continues to Grow, Adds Four New Partners to Its Leadership Ranks

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in North Carolina, has added four Partners to its leadership rolls....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics