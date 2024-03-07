Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Named One of the 'Best Companies to Work For' Among Law Firms by "U.S. News & World Report"

"Great results start with great people," says firm President James S. Farrin.

DURHAM, N.C., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin has been selected for the inaugural list of law firms named "Best Companies to Work For" by U.S. News & World Report. Firms are chosen based on criteria including pay and benefits, work-life balance, job stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness, and opportunities for professional development.

James Scott Farrin is among only 7% of law firms to be chosen for the list out of all those considered.

To be eligible, firms must have a minimum of 10 U.S.-based reviews on Glassdoor. According to Glassdoor reviews, "the sky is the limit for smart, talented people who pull their weight and put their team first" at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. And the firm is committed to its employees' development: "Volunteer work is encouraged, and there are lots of opportunities to grow with the firm if you take advantage of them. I love it here!"

This is another recognition for the firm's work environment after it was previously selected for the Triangle Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" list. Firm President and CEO James S. Farrin has also been honored with a "Diversity & Inclusion Award" from North Carolina and South Carolina Lawyers Weekly for advancing diversity, inclusion, and the dignity of people in the legal profession.

According to firm Founder James S. Farrin, "Great results start with great people. Our employees are talented and dedicated people with strong values. We work together as a high-performance team to try to achieve the best possible results for our clients in a positive atmosphere."

About the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 15 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

