Four James Scott Farrin Attorneys Named to 2020 "Best Lawyers in America" List

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin were included in "The Best Lawyers in America©"1 list for 2020. Peers selected Matthew Healey, Gary Jackson, Barry Jennings, and Hoyt Tessener for the "Best Lawyers©"1 recognition.

According to bestlawyers.com, since its first publication in 1983, "Best Lawyers" has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. For the 2020 Edition, 8.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in almost 62,000 leading lawyers being included.

The 2020 "Best Lawyers in America"1 marks the first year Jackson is included in the list, adding to the lengthy list of awards he's received in his 39+ year career. He received the distinction of "Best Lawyers"1 in the area of Litigation – Insurance.

Every year since 2008, Tessener has been named to "The Best Lawyers in America"1 list. For 2020, he again received distinctions for two categories: Personal Injury – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.

For the eighth consecutive year in a row, Healey, a North Carolina Board Certified Specialist in Workers' Compensation law, received the 2020 "Best Lawyers in America"1 distinction in both the areas of Workers' Compensation – Claimants and Workers' Compensation – Employers.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Jennings, also a North Carolina Board Certified Specialist in Workers' Compensation law, received the distinction of "Best Lawyers in America"1 in the area of Workers' Compensation – Claimants.

"I could not be prouder of these attorneys and all they have achieved," said firm President James S. Farrin. "Along with our other 40 plus attorneys, they bring enormous skill and commitment to bear for our clients."

1For more information about the standards for inclusion, visit bestlawyers.com.

About the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is headquartered in Durham's Historic District, with fourteen additional offices: Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Goldsboro, Henderson, New Bern, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wilson, and Winston-Salem. Their nearly 50 attorneys handle: Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Social Security Disability, Eminent Domain, Whistleblower, Civil Rights, Mass Torts, Class Actions, and Products Liability. Nine attorneys are NC Board Certified Specialists in Workers' Compensation Law and one is an NC Board Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability Law.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

280 S. Magnum Street, Suite 400

Durham, NC 27701

866-900-7078

http://www.farrin.com

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

Related Links

https://www.farrin.com

