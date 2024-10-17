The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Chosen for a 2024 'Fast 50 Award' by "Triangle Business Journal"*

Plaintiffs' firm is the sole law firm to make the esteemed list.

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is honored on the "Triangle Business Journal's" 32nd annual 'Fast 50 Awards' list, which recognizes "the area's most dynamic privately held companies."* The plaintiffs' firm headquartered in Durham and serving North and South Carolina is the only law firm to be named to the list.

When asked about the factors influencing his firm's growth, President James S. Farrin said, "There is a significant need for skilled legal representation throughout the Carolinas, and we have a highly talented team of dedicated employees who embody a client-first mentality. We treat our employees with respect and dignity and have created a positive work culture that embraces work-life balance. Our growth is fueled by this team's ability to meet the legal needs of people who are taken advantage of by powerful interests in many different practice areas."

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin has received several other prestigious awards this year. Among them, the firm was selected to the 2024 'Best Law Firms' list by "Best Lawyers in America" for the ninth consecutive year, and the firm is celebrated as one of the 2024 'Best Companies to Work For' among law firms by "U.S. News and World Report."*

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC. Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*'Fast 50' standards of inclusion: bizjournals.com. 'Best Law Firms' standards of inclusion: bestlawyers.com.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin