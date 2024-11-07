Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Named to Coveted 'Best Law Firms' List for 10th Consecutive Year

Plaintiffs' firm recognized by "Best Lawyers in America" in 2025 for "professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers."*

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin has once again been recognized by "Best Lawyers in America," earning multiple rankings on the 2025 list for 'Best Law Firms.'*

The firm received a Tier 1 ranking (the highest) for:

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for its abilities, its professionalism, and its integrity.

James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, said of the firm's continued recognition: "Being honored on the 'Best Law Firms' list is a testament to me of the tireless efforts of our team, which is always ready to go above and beyond for our clients. We will continue to leverage our experience and resources to champion the rights of people across North and South Carolina."

This marks the 10th consecutive year that the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin has been honored on the "Best Lawyers" 'Best Law Firms' list, solidifying its position as a leader in the legal community.*

About the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

