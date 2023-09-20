Four Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Lawyers Listed Among America's Leading Litigators

News provided by

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC

20 Sep, 2023, 19:22 ET

Houston-based attorneys recognized for commercial litigation and products defense

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is pleased to announce that partners Kevin Jordan, Walter Lynch, Michael Cancienne and Caroline Carter were named in the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America list.

The legal publication describes the honorees as the "advisors you want to send into battle," attorneys who can take even the most unpopular cause and "turn it into an irresistible narrative."

Mr. Jordan, Mr. Cancienne and Ms. Carter are recognized for excellence in commercial litigation and Mr. Lynch for products defense.

"We are honored to have been included in this incredible list of American litigators," said Mr. Jordan. "Most importantly, we are grateful to have our clients' trust in their serious legal matters."

Mr. Jordan is a nationally recognized trial attorney who built his practice on a client-first mentality. He represents plaintiffs and defendants nationwide and is board certified in civil trial law and personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Mr. Lynch is known for his ability to thrive in the courtroom and is often called upon as an expert in Texas civil practice and remedies. His practice includes trade secrets, oil and gas, and premises liability.

Mr. Cancienne maintains a broad practice but focuses on commercial, construction and insurance matters. He has prevailed in a wide range of commercial matters in state and federal courts, regulatory bodies and within alternative dispute resolution settings.

Ms. Carter represents plaintiffs and defendants at trial and appellate levels in state and federal courts. The Best Lawyers in America legal guide has named her to its "Ones to Watch" list for three consecutive years.

Lawdragon's annual list selects honorees from peer nominations and editorial researchers boasting more than 50 years' experience compiling lists of top legal talent. To view the complete list of the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators, visit Lawdragon.com.

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is a Houston-based civil trial law firm whose lawyers have a proven courtroom track record in high-stakes litigation nationwide. They represent clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes, construction matters, products liability, toxic torts, trade secret and catastrophic personal injury claims. Flexibility in fee structuring is a hallmark of the way the firm does business. To learn more, visit the website at https://www.jlcfirm.com/.

Media Contact:  
April Arias 
800-559-4534  
[email protected]   

SOURCE Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC

