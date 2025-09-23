Four Kantor & Kantor Attorneys Honored in The Best Lawyers in America® 2026 Edition



Four Kantor & Kantor LLP attorneys were recognized by Best Lawyers for excellence in insurance and ERISA law, highlighting the firm's national reputation for policyholder advocacy.

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP is proud to announce that four of its attorneys have been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2026 Edition, one of the most prestigious peer-reviewed legal guides in the nation. This recognition from Best Lawyers reflects the firm's unwavering commitment to achieving justice for policyholders facing wrongful denials of insurance benefits.

Recognized attorneys include:

Four Kantor & Kantor, LLP attorneys — Lisa S. Kantor, Glenn R. Kantor, Andrew M. Kantor, and Sally Mermelstein — from Northridge, California, have been recognized for excellence in ERISA and insurance law in The Best Lawyers in America® 2026 Edition. (Photo: Kantor & Kantor, LLP)

Lisa S. Kantor — Insurance Law

Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2018, Lisa is a founding partner of Kantor & Kantor and a nationally respected advocate for policyholders navigating wrongful insurance denials.

Recognized since 2024, Glenn is a founding partner whose decades of experience and landmark ERISA litigation victories have shaped insurance law nationwide.

Recognized since 2025, Andrew is a senior partner known for his tireless representation of clients in long-term disability and ERISA benefit disputes.

Recognized since 2025, Sally brings deep experience and strategic insight to complex ERISA cases, ensuring policyholders receive the benefits they've earned.

"This recognition underscores our team's unwavering dedication to standing up for policyholders and ensuring that insurers keep the promises they've made," said a spokesperson for Kantor & Kantor, LLP.

Since its founding, Kantor & Kantor has been one of the nation's foremost plaintiff firms dedicated exclusively to representing individuals in insurance benefit disputes—including disability, life, health, and long-term care insurance claims. The firm's continued recognition by Best Lawyers reflects the respect of peers and the trust of clients across the country.

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Kantor & Kantor, LLP is one of the nation's most experienced plaintiff law firms representing individuals in insurance benefit disputes, including disability, life, health, and long-term care insurance claims. Based in Northridge, California, the firm is nationally recognized for its deep ERISA expertise and track record of landmark victories on behalf of policyholders. For over 30 years, Kantor & Kantor has been dedicated to holding insurers accountable and helping clients secure the benefits they need and deserve.

