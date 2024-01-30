Kia Telluride, Sportage Hybrid, Sportage Plug-in Hybrid and Soul Honored

The Best Cars for the Money awards balance value and excellent ownership experiences

Telluride, Sportage and Soul are multi-year winners

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report has recognized the Kia Telluride (best 3-row SUV), Sportage Hybrid (best hybrid SUV), Sportage Plug-in Hybrid (best plug-in hybrid SUV) and Kia Soul (best subcompact SUV) in its "Best Cars for the Money" awards for 2024. The annual awards include 11 automotive categories, highlighting cars and SUVs that represent the best combination of quality and value in their respective categories over time. Quality is determined by credible automotive reviews based on factors such as comfort, tech features, fuel economy, safety and reliability. Value is measured by calculating real-time transaction prices and five-year total cost of ownership.

Four Kia models win a 2024 Best Cars for the Money Award from U.S. News & World Report.

"Four Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report reflect Kia's world class model lineup," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Kia continuously strives to advance the ownership experience through design, innovative technologies and outstanding quality. We are honored to claim four Best Cars for the Money awards."

"Kia stands out as a top brand for car buyers that prioritize quality and value," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "From the subcompact Soul to the three-row Telluride, Kia's Best Car for the Money awards demonstrate a commitment to vehicles that are rewarding to own across multiple segments."

Designed for the U.S. market, the Telluride has been a head-turning proposition from the start. The 2024 Telluride builds upon this success delivering a more rugged and refined appearance. Amber daytime running lights are standard while the Telluride X-Line and Telluride X-Pro models showcase black gloss exterior trim on the bumpers, lower door garnish, grille surround, and headlight bezels.

The Kia Sportage is Kia's longest running family of vehicles. The 2024 Sportage Hybrid is rated at an EPA-estimated 43 MPG for the FWD and 38 MPG for the AWD.1 The model features several standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS),2 including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist,3 a system designed to help detect a potential collision and can automatically apply the brakes in a variety of circumstances. The 2024 Sportage Plug-in Hybrid is rated at an EPA-estimated 84 MPGe,4 and 35 MPG combined. The Plug-in also features rear (second row, seat-mounted) airbags and LED (projection type) headlights.

The Kia Soul redefined the boxy small-car segment when it was first launched in 2009 and has evolved steadily since. The 2024 Soul advances the segment further with a new EX Designer Package. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, a combination of cloth and artificial leather seats as well as Umber Interior Color Package. Models equipped with Smart Key also include a new "sleep mode" that activates 40 seconds after locking the vehicle to help prevent hackers from duplicating the smart key frequency.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. For more information, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

3 When engaged, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

4 EPA-estimated MPG equivalent on a full battery charge. Actual MPGe will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on MPGe, please see www.fueleconomy.gov

