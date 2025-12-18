KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES 2026 K4 HATCHBACK PRICING

Upcoming 2026 Kia K4 Hatchback MSRP pricing starts from $24,890 1

K4 Hatchback is the athletic counterpart to the K4 sedan, featuring a distinctive floating roof design and versatile cargo space

Available turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with 190 hp and sport-tuned suspension turns up the fun factor, enhanced by a compact design

Next-level driving convenience: 16 standard ADAS features and up to 29 available ADAS features

Expected to arrive at Kia retailers in early 20262

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia announced pricing for the all-new 2026 K4 Hatchback, a new body style that expands on the success of the K4 sedan while introducing a sportier and more dynamic feel. Designed with active drivers in mind, the K4 Hatchback offers the sedan's premium features along with added cargo versatility and a roomier interior.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP (excludes $1,195 destination)

Kia America has announced pricing for the all-new 2026 K4 Hatchback



FWD K4 EX $24,890 K4 GT-Line $25,890 K4 GT-Line Turbo $28,790

Like the K4 sedan, the K4 Hatchback's driver cockpit is designed around a dual digital display3, combining an intuitive layout with the technology of Kia's available Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system. Wireless Apple CarPlay4 and Android Auto5 come standard across all Hatchback trims for connectivity on the go, as well as a wireless phone charger and SynTex seating with heated front seats. Available premium features include a heated steering wheel, a Harman Kardon6 audio system, and Digital Key 2.07 with ultra-wideband technology that allows compatible smart devices to function as virtual keys. With available Digital Features and Services8 via the Kia Connect Store, owners can access even more features including Over-the-Air9 (OTA) updates, music streaming and customizable display themes. With the available Kia voice assistant, drivers can enjoy control over key vehicle functions by simply saying, "Hey Kia" to adjust climate settings, manage audio, and more.

The K4 Hatchback is equipped with a standard 2.0-liter engine that produces 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque, matched with an intelligently variable transmission (IVT), while the GT-Line Turbo gets the 1.6-liter, turbocharged engine that sends 190 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque to the front wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Exclusive to the K4 Hatchback GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo models is a sportier suspension for improved handling over the standard trims along with other unique design elements that amplify its sporty character.

The K4 Hatchback will also offer the Kia ADAS10 features, mirroring the sedan with notable systems including standard Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/ S&G)11.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* Select trims of the all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Quantities limited for vehicles until vehicle stock improves.

3 Comprised of a 12.3" instrument display, 5" climate display, and 12.3" touchscreen infotainment display. Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.

4 CarPlay runs on smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates apply. Apple and CarPlay are trademarks of Apple.com.

5 Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play store and an Android compatible smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC or its affiliates.

6 Harman Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Incorporated.

7 Kia Digital Key requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

8 Digital Features and Services may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply.

9 Over-the-Air features and updates may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply.

10 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

11 When engaged, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go is not a substitute for safe driving and cruise-control procedures. This is not an auto-pilot feature. Always drive safely and use caution. The Smart Cruise Control system may not detect every object in front of the vehicle.

SOURCE Kia America