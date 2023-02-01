Four Knowles Fellows Achieve National Board Certification

Three Additional Fellows Maintained Certification

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced that four of its Fellows achieved National Board Certification , the highest certification available for K–12 educators, in the 2021–2022 cycle.

National Board Certification was designed to develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and to generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide. Using the National Board Standards and the Five Core Propositions as a foundation, National Board Certification identifies teachers who meet those standards through completion of a performance-based, peer-reviewed series of assessment components. Specifically, candidates are required to complete four components. They must demonstrate content knowledge on a computer-based assessment. Additionally, they must submit classroom-based portfolios containing evidence of differentiation in instruction, their teaching practice and learning environment, and their ability to act as an effective and reflective practitioner.

The following Knowles Fellows achieved National Board Certification:

Additionally, three Knowles Fellows maintained their certification:

Jeff Rozelle , Knowles President and CEO, stated, "Achieving National Board Certification is no small feat. I'm thrilled to extend congratulations to all of the teachers who met the high standards established by NBPTS to achieve or maintain certification. Their commitment to student learning and the teaching profession is truly commendable."

The Knowles Teaching Fellows Program is a five-year program that provides early-career, high school mathematics and science teachers with access to invaluable resources that help them transform into great teachers who make a difference in the lives of students in their classroom, their school and beyond. After completing the five-year program, Teaching Fellows become Senior Fellows who are able to participate in Knowles leadership opportunities throughout the duration of their career. As part of the wide array of benefits available to Fellows, Knowles awards grant funds to pay for expenses related to National Board Certification.

Nationally, more than 130,000 teachers have achieved National Board Certification, including 52 Knowles Fellows.

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formerly known as the Knowles Science Teaching Foundation (KSTF), was established by Janet H. and C. Harry Knowles in 1999 to increase the number of high-quality high school science and mathematics teachers in the United States. Through the Teaching Fellows Program, Senior Fellows Program and the Knowles Academy, the Knowles Teacher Initiative seeks to support a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org .

Media Contact

Ebony Freeman

Knowles Teacher Initiative

856.608.3237

[email protected]

SOURCE Knowles Teacher Initiative