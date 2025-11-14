NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera, the legendary camera manufacturer, and the International Center of Photography (ICP), the world's leading institution dedicated to photography and visual culture, are proud to announce the second annual Leica Scholarship at ICP, supporting a new generation of image-makers whose work reflects diverse perspectives and drives cultural conversation.

Leica Camera and International Center of Photography Deepen Commitment to Emerging Photographers with 2026-27 Leica Scholarship

Designed to elevate underrepresented voices in photography, the Leica Scholarship is a platform for an emerging photographer to build their profile through financial support, including tuition funding, access to Leica equipment, and a public exhibition. The award includes full tuition and fees for ICP's One-Year Certificate Programs—in either Creative Practices or Documentary Practice and Visual Journalism—a Leica camera system on loan for the academic year, and the opportunity to present their work at the Leica Store in New York City's Meatpacking District.

Leica has long been committed to fostering the next generation of photographic talent, using its international network of Leica Galleries, Academies, and awards—the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA)—to platform and celebrate breakthrough creative talent. Most recently, Leica announced the launch of its LOBA Women Grant—a new global project fund that will support women photographers in creating a new body of work with technical, financial, and mentoring support.

"As we celebrate the centenary of the Leica I, we honor the photographers who have used Leica to document the past century—and we look ahead to those who will shape the next," said Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera North America. "Through this scholarship, Leica reaffirms its commitment to nurturing the next generation of storytellers, photojournalists, and artists—empowering them to see, capture, and share the world with authenticity, creativity, and purpose. It's a promise to empower the next generation of storytellers, photojournalists, and artists to capture truth, emotion, and imagination in every frame."

"Many of the greatest photographers in the world use Leica cameras to create images that fundamentally change how people look at the world," said Per Gylfe, ICP's Director of Education. "This scholarship embodies ICP's belief in photography as a force for social change and affirms our shared mission with Leica to broaden access to photographic education and opportunity."

Applications will be reviewed by a joint ICP–Leica committee, with finalists invited to interview via Zoom. One selected student will be announced in summer 2026.

Applications are now open for the 2026–27 academic year. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2026. Learn more about the One-Year Certificate Programs.

About Leica Camera

Leica represents a union of craftsmanship, design, and experience. It is a beautiful collision of art and engineering, and the future of form and functionality. Leica Camera, headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany, with a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, is an internationally operating, premium-segment manufacturer of cameras and sport optics products. The legendary status of the Leica brand is founded on a long tradition of excellence in the supreme quality and performance of cameras and lenses, and the iconic images that artists and photojournalists everywhere captured with them.

About International Center of Photography

The International Center of Photography is the world's leading institution dedicated to photography and visual culture. Cornell Capa founded ICP in 1974 to champion "concerned photography" – socially and politically minded images that can educate and change the world. Through our exhibitions, education programs, community outreach, and public programs, ICP offers an open forum for dialogue about the power of the image. Visit icp.org to learn more about the school, museum, and programs.

Please find further information at:

Brunswick Group

(201) 995-0051

E-mail: [email protected]

Internet: www.leica-camera.com

ICP Press Office

Alma Communications

Email: [email protected]

Internet: www.icp.org

SOURCE Leica Camera USA