Four Mazda Models Earn Car and Driver Editors' Choice for 2026

Mazda3, CX-30, CX-50, and MX-5 Miata recognized as top vehicles in their segments

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Mazda models have been named to the Car and Driver Editors' Choice list for 2026. The 2026 Mazda3 is recognized in the compact car segment, the CX-30 in the subcompact SUV segment, the CX-50 in the compact SUV segment, and the MX-5 Miata in the affordable sports car segment.

These awards highlight Mazda's continued focus on delivering vehicles that balance driving enjoyment, thoughtful design, and practicality for customers. Each model provides a combination of capability, efficiency, and features that meet the needs of its segment.

2026 Mazda CX-50

"The Editors' Choice awards are designed to help overwhelmed car shoppers by giving them a list of the best cars on the market," said Tony Quiroga, editor-in-chief of Car and Driver. "Every vehicle that earns an Editors' Choice award should be a candidate for consideration."

The Editors' Choice winners are determined through rigorous instrumented testing, subjective evaluations of performance, how well each vehicle fulfills its intended mission, value proposition, driving enjoyment, and segment ranking versus competitors.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.

SOURCE Mazda