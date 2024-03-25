Four New Jeep® Brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar Concept 4x4s Hit the Trails at 58th Annual Easter Jeep Safari.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® brand is making its annual trek to the 58th annual Easter Jeep Safari, March 23-31, 2024, in Moab, Utah, with four new eye-catching and mission-capable concept vehicles.

"Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, is the perfect venue for new Jeep concepts, with more than 20,000 Jeep enthusiasts gathering each year to celebrate the most iconic 4x4 brand in the world," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "From 4xe electrification to unmatched 392 power, this year's Jeep 4x4 concepts illustrate how the most capable Wrangler ever appeals to such a wide range of people."

Four distinctive Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) concept vehicles are equipped with an array of proven propulsion systems. The Jeep Wrangler Low Down concept, a tip of the hat to the Lower 40 concept from 2009, features the 392 V-8 engine. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys Dispatcher concept marries the advanced 4xe plug-in hybrid propulsion system with a throwback design theme that honors early post-war civilian Jeep SUVs. Two JPP concepts, the Jeep Gladiator-based High Top concept and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer-based Vacationeer concept, both feature six-cylinder power, a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and a Hurricane Twin Turbo 510, respectively.

"Our extended Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar team can't wait to get back to Moab for the 58th annual Easter Jeep Safari," said Mike Koval Jr, North America senior vice president, Mopar service, parts and customer care. "We look forward to unveiling a new set of concept vehicles that feature our latest custom and factory-tested and factory-backed production parts and accessories that allow us to tackle some of the toughest trails in the world."

The 2024 Easter Jeep Safari (EJS) concept vehicles include:

Jeep Low Down Concept

Fifteen years ago, the Jeep design team wowed attendees at the 43rd annual Easter Jeep Safari with the radically modified Jeep Wrangler Lower 40. Rolling at stock ride height to maintain its center of gravity, the two-door Lower 40 accommodated huge 40-inch mud-terrain tires while packing a 5.7-liter V-8 under hood for prodigious power. An instant classic, the Lower 40 still draws a crowd a decade-and-a-half later and remains one of the fan favorites of all EJS concepts.

The new Low Down concept pays homage to the Lower 40, in which by some creative clearance work, this new Jeep Wrangler concept squeezes massive 42-inch BFGoodrich Krawler 42x14.5R20 mud-terrain tires mounted on 20-inch beadlock wheels under its custom high-clearance carbon fender flares. The stock Wrangler Rubicon 392 suspension remains intact, but Dana 60 axles with 5.38 gears replace the standard Dana 44 axles with 4:10 gears. Between the diameter of the tires and the shortening of the front and rear bumpers, the Low Down's center of gravity remains low, while the ground clearance, breakover, and approach and departure angles all get dramatic increases.

The body, coated in deep Poison Apple Red paint, is streamlined via removal of the rear door handles, a custom carbon hood with see-through power dome and a bespoke race-style fuel filler door located in the driver-side rear quarter panel. The interior features custom black leather seats with cloth inserts, Rhino-lined floors and a custom radio-delete instrument panel. A purpose-built, red-tinted bikini top casts a warm red glow upon the interior compartment.

Like its Lower 40 predecessor, the Jeep Low Down is powered by a V-8 engine, though in this modern interpretation, that translates to the formidable 475-horsepower 6.4-liter 392 V-8 engine, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic.

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept

A mix of where the Jeep brand's been and where it's going, the Jeep Willys Dispatcher is a Wrangler 4xe-based concept that invokes the nostalgia of the early post-war civilian Jeep, with its rugged, utilitarian looks, juxtaposed with the electrified off-road capability of the modern, technologically advanced 4xe propulsion system.

On the exterior, the Willys Dispatcher concept gets a retro makeover from the ground up. Super Traxion 36-inch tires are wrapped around vintage-style 16-by-7-inch alloy "steelies." A custom old-school front bumper houses a brand-new, classic-looking 8274 Warn winch, featuring a Warn Epic Series winch hook and D rings. Like the beloved flat-fender Jeeps of yesteryear, WILLYS lettering is embossed into the sides of the hood. The windshield header is coated in gloss black, while the exterior is otherwise painted in a custom shade of Element 115 Green, beautifully accented with the cream-colored steelies.

Inside, the Dispatcher gets a custom retrim in a mix of distressed saddle leather and houndstooth cloth inserts. The front and rear headrests have been removed to give the seats the low-back vintage feel that ruled the road back in the day. A JPP bikini top keeps passengers shielded from the weather, be it rain or shine. To protect from water, mud or other muck, the Dispatcher sports rugged JPP vinyl covering for the floor, while a JPP onboard air compressor comes in handy when managing tire pressures on the trail.

The Willys Dispatcher is powered by the award-winning 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid 4xe propulsion system that delivers 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque through an eight-speed automatic. Dana 50 Advantech front and rear axles with 4.70 gears effortlessly transfer all the power and torque to the Super Traxion tires.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept

The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top concept reflects the drive of the JPP design and engineering teams from Mopar to push the performance boundaries of the world's most off-road capable midsize truck even further for the annual trek to Moab.

The bold Ginger Snap metallic exterior with retro-inspired two-tone graphics is an attention-getter. The Gladiator Rubicon High Top concept rides high on massive new 40x13.5R18 BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tires mounted on 18-by-9-inch Satin Black KMC Grenade Crawl beadlock wheels.

Concept JPP flat fender flares at all four corners provide plenty of off-road ride clearance. Unstoppable Dana 60 front and rear axles with matching 5.38:1 gearing and an AccuAir adjustable air suspension help make easy work of any serious off-road excursion. The robust 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, delivers a broad torque band with a focus on low-end torque, essential for off-roading.

A modified front bumper from American Expedition Vehicles features a custom protective hoop sitting just above a Warn winch. Rock rail power steps from Rock Slide Engineering protect the undercarriage and help provide easy entry and exit from the cabin.

A DECKED truck bed storage system offers additional lockable cargo space through dual sliding drawers, while still allowing for storage on top in the bed area.

Inside, seats have been retrimmed with custom quilted and perforated tan and black Alea leather and feature an embossed JPP logo on the headrests. Overhead protection is provided by a JPP sun bonnet. Completing the interior are a JPP pedal kit, all-weather floor mats and door sill guards.

Jeep Vacationeer Concept

From the Spearminted exterior to the custom-trimmed and expanded interior space, the Jeep Vacationeer concept is a premium SUV that combines comfort and adventure with modern capability while honoring the legendary heritage of the Jeep brand. And with a nostalgic nod, the JPP design team is quenching the desire of many a classic Jeep aficionado, meticulously fitting the Vacationeer concept with unique bodyside woodgrain graphics that harken back to Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models that traversed both town and country from the late 1960s through the early 1990s.

Ready for any challenging excursion that Moab has to offer, 35-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain tires, wrapped around 18-by-9-inch bead grip 701 Method racing wheels, provide a natural 1.5-inch lift for superior off-road performance. Larger wheel openings and custom bodyside flare extensions add to the aggressive look.

Front and rear skid plates provide underbody protection while a front mounted Warn winch addresses difficult off-road situations. At the front of the white, Rhino-lined roof, three 11-inch TYRI LED lights provide exceptional forward lighting.

Affixed to the roof of the Vacationeer concept is a custom, carbon-fiber RedTail Overland Skyloft – a climate-controlled oasis with sleeping space for two people and enough windows to soak in the panoramic views.

The stock second- and third-row seats have been removed to accommodate integration of the Skyloft. A custom weatherproof, pass-thru entrance allows easy access from the interior floor to the Skyloft. A fore/aft sliding door and a small step, which also doubles as a usable table, eases access.

The rear space features a bed-lined cargo floor that can handle outdoor elements with ease, such as escaping a downpour or removing muddy hiking gear.

The Jeep brand turned to renowned fashion designer and Wagoneer enthusiast/owner Kiel James Patrick for the front Tupelo leather seats. Patrick, a native New Englander, displays his profound appreciation for authentic Americana with custom fabric inserts featuring classic Jeep vehicles within a distinctive and charming New England-inspired pattern.

"For over three decades, the Jeep Wagoneer has been more than just a vehicle to me; it has literally been part of the fabric of my life threaded through my most cherished journeys," said Patrick. "As a designer and lifelong Jeep 4x4 owner, this was a dream project. I could not be more excited to honor the heritage and stories of the Jeep brand."

Power in the Jeep Vacationeer concept comes from the 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo 510 engine, delivering 510 horsepower and 500 lb.-ft. of torque. The powerful Hurricane engine provides premium performance while also delivering improved fuel economy versus many competitors' naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines.

