Four New Members Elected to Invest in Others Charitable Foundation Board

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") announces the election of four new members to its Board of Directors. The newly elected Board members are Adam Antoniades, Wendy Benson, Christine Shaw, and Rich Steinmeier.

"We are pleased to welcome Adam, Wendy, Christine, and Rich to our Board," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director & President of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "They are leaders in the industry and we look forward to their contributions as we continue to grow our programs and increase our impact."

Adam Antoniades is president of Cetera Financial Group where he is focused on driving growth and performance for the organization and its community of financial professionals. Prior to this role, he co-founded First Allied, now part of Cetera, and served as its president and CEO for the better part of two decades. He has spent over 20 years in the independent financial advice channel and has held senior management positions at major financial institutions around the world.

Wendy Benson is Head of Wealth Management for MassMutual Financial Advisors, which includes oversight of MassMutual's Broker Dealer and Trust Company. Prior to assuming this role in 2016, Wendy served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Sales and Distribution Operations and as Assistant Vice President of Infrastructure and Architecture for MassMutual's Broker Dealer. She previously held various positions in the Mutual Fund, Annuity, Life Insurance, and Broker Dealer areas of John Hancock Financial Services.

Christine Shaw is the chief executive officer of InvestmentNews where she is responsible for the company's strategy, daily operations, products and people. Christine has been working in global media companies for the past 20 years overseeing all aspects of running a multi-platform media company including print, digital, research, data and events. She also serves as a co-chair for the New York Chapter of Women in Pensions.

Rich Steinmeier is managing director and divisional president, Business Development, for LPL Financial, where he is responsible for the firm's overall growth strategies. This includes recruiting new financial advisors and institutions to LPL and to existing advisor practices, while also exploring new markets and M&A opportunities. He also leads the team responsible for onboarding new advisors to the firm. Rich previously served as the head of Digital Strategy and Platforms for UBS Wealth Management Americas.

