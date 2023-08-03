Four Renowned Spine Surgeons Perform 3D Navigated Surgery with the PathKeeper System

The PathKeeper 3D Optical Navigation System improves clinical experience and reduces the reliance on radiation in spine surgery

KFAR SABA, Israel, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PathKeeper Surgical, a privately-held, Israel-based medical technology company, dedicated to improving the health of individuals around the world suffering from all spinal issues requiring surgery, while making navigation-guided surgery available to any patient in all operating rooms, reports that four renowned spine surgeons utilized the PathKeeper 3D optical navigation system during spinal fusion surgery at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT.

PathKeeper System in use at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Connecticut (PRNewsfoto/PathKeeper)

"I've recently had the benefit of incorporating PathKeeper navigation into my practice. With a very manageable learning curve, it has allowed me to safely navigate spinal implant placement and preserve valuable OR real estate. However, I find that their imaging technology is particularly exciting with growing applications in minimally-invasive surgery. I believe this advancement will allow me to safely reassign cases to the outpatient realm," explained Glenn S. Russo, MD, Connecticut Orthopedics, Hamden, CT.

The two PathKeeper-navigated, multi-level lumbar degenerative surgeries were performed at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT. Dr. Russo and Girard Girasole, MD, both from Connecticut Orthopedics, Hamden, CT, performed the first surgery and John Awad, MD, with Gary Zimmerman, MD, both from Orthopaedic Specialty Group, P.C, Bridgeport, CT, performed the second surgery.

The PathKeeper system was designed to replace traditional navigation technology with a 3D optical navigation system that offers active, independent, pinpoint tracking of patient anatomy and surgical instruments; accuracy of implantation to less than a millimeter; more efficient surgical workflow; elimination of radiation exposure during the surgical procedure and a more economical price so both the hospital and ambulatory-surgical center operating rooms can incorporate this new technology.

"We are proud to deliver the PathKeeper 3D optical navigation system to the United States surgical community. The PathKeeper system provides spine surgeons with a comprehensive 3D plan prior to the surgery, and a seamless execution of the surgical plan in the operating room," said Ryan LeBlanc, Chief Commercial Officer, PathKeeper Surgical. "This Fall, we will be demonstrating the PathKeeper system at both the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS) meeting and the North American Spine Society (NASS) meeting."

PathKeeper Surgical received its FDA 510k clearance earlier this year for the PathKeeper system. The name PathKeeper effectively describes the essence of the system — a 3D optical navigation system that 'keeps' the surgical 'path' on course throughout the surgery.

About PathKeeper Surgical

PathKeeper Surgical is an Israeli-based medical technology company that has established a solution to combat the high failure rates seen in spinal surgeries. PathKeeper was founded in 2018 by Erez Lampert, a top 3D medical imaging expert with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and aerospace industries, and a proven track record in the field of 3D imaging. Erez previously served as the R&D leader for the Itero Element Intraoral Scanner for Align Technology (Invisalign), the leading 3D dental scanner in the world today. Josh Schroeder, MD, the Director of Spinal Deformities at Hadassah Medical Center and an HSS fellow, has been onboard since the inception of the company as a clinical advisor. Erez and Josh's combined knowledge enabled the company to develop an innovative navigation system that outperforms existing solutions. Learn more at path-keeper.com.

