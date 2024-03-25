Four Rochester Internists Open New MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practices

James J. Iacobucci , M.D., earned his medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey , Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, in New Brunswick, N.J. He completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Rochester -Strong Memorial Hospital. Dr. Iacobucci is a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a licensed pharmacist. He is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital. His office is located at 7255 State Route 96, Suite 210, in Victor.

Paul Burns , M.D., received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo , now known as the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. He performed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Rochester . Dr. Burns is a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital. His office, Flower City Medical Group, is located at 1815 South Clinton Avenue, Suite 620, in Rochester .

Edith Dale , M.D., received her medical degree and went on to complete both her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry , where she served as chief resident. Dr. Dale is a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital. Her office, Flower City Medical Group, is located at 1815 South Clinton Avenue, Suite 620, in Rochester .

Charis A. Lee , M.D., F.A.C.P., received her medical degree from St. George's University School of Medicine and completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center, where she was chief resident. Dr. Lee is a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. She is affiliated with Rochester Regional Health and the University of Rochester Medical Center. Her office, Flower City Medical Group, is located at 1815 South Clinton Avenue, Suite 620, in Rochester .

"MDVIP is delighted to announce the addition of these highly respected internists in Rochester, where our network has had a presence since 2011," said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "Drs. Iacobucci, Burns, Dale and Lee each have decades of valuable clinical experience and recognize the importance of the doctor-patient relationship. Their affiliation with MDVIP will enable them to spend more time with patients on disease prevention and early detection and on developing tailored wellness plans that fit their lifestyle and health goals."

MDVIP-affiliated physicians offer a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, including long waits to schedule an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice, doctors are able to dedicate more time with patients to focus on preventive care and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

Eleven peer-reviewed, published studies show that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices have better health outcomes compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

savings in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 390,000 patients. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leslie Monreal-Feil

954.401.9931

[email protected]

SOURCE MDVIP