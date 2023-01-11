Four Roses Distillery and OSMO Salt Create Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt To Bring the Craft Mixology Experience Home This Valentine’s Day

The Brand Built on a Love Story and the Chef-Crafted Salt Company are Elevating the Date Night In

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Four Roses , the Kentucky bourbon brand synonymous with Valentine's Day, and OSMO Salt , purveyors of premium, chef-selected salt, debuts the latter's first-ever spirit-infused flavor: OSMO x Four Roses Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt. The first-ever co-branded culinary product from Four Roses, the salt was created for cocktail enthusiasts for rimming bourbon drinks and for home chefs for adding a robust yet sweet touch to meals this Valentine's Day. OSMO x Four Roses Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt is now available for a limited time on OSMO Salt's website for $18.99. A gift set that includes the salt and a bottle of Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon is also available to purchase on ReserveBar.com for $60.99.

To create OSMO x Four Roses Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt, clay-based red sea salt was harvested from between Hawaiian lava rocks, and then purified to give it its vibrant red color before allotting the salt time to breathe for optimal full flavor absorption. Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon was then poured over the crystals, which evaporates naturally once a combination of solar light and wind is applied. This process allows the bourbon and the salt to maintain their natural compositions. The result is a full body infused flavor that maintains the integrity of both the natural salt and Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon.

"As a brand built on a story of romance, we believe that the best way to enjoy bourbon is to share it with those you love," said Brent Elliott, Four Roses Master Distiller. "This salt allows Four Roses to shine through in a way unlike anything we've done before. The toasted vanilla flavors perfectly balance out the spice notes of our Small Batch Bourbon, and the brininess of the salt subtly enhances the whiskey's flavor and smoothness even more."

Nick DiGiovanni, American chef, MasterChef finalist, internet personality and entertainer, co-founded OSMO salt in 2021 in an effort to elevate at-home cooking, constantly innovating to bring unique flavors to his consumers. With over 9.5M TikTok followers, Nick's viral recipe videos - which have featured celebrities and notable names - often utilize OSMO Salts for seasoning and adding the perfect finish to dishes and drinks.

"I created OSMO because salt has the unique ability to round out any dish. In this case, our Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt adds an unexpected touch and uniquely balances the flavor of whiskey cocktails," said Nick DiGiovanni. "This Valentine's Day, we want to show you that you can be your own mixologist or chef and easily create restaurant-quality craft cocktails and meals at home with one simple ingredient."

Four Roses was built on a love story dating back to 1888 when founder Paul Jones, Jr. became smitten by the beauty of a Southern belle. Upon proposing to her, she said that if her answer were "yes," she would wear a corsage of roses to the upcoming grand ball. On the night of the ball, she arrived donning a corsage of four red roses, thus giving the Kentucky brand its name and motto, "Made with the same passion since 1888."

For more information and Valentine's Day recipes, visit https://fourrosesbourbon.com/valentines/.

Bloody Bourbon

2 oz Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon

3 ounces of bloody mary mix

Squeeze of lemon and lime juice

OSMO x Four Roses Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt

Olives, celery, lime and lemon wedge (garnish)

INSTRUCTIONS

Place all ingredients into a mixing tin. Roll cocktail back and forth to mix and chill Salt rim of glass with OSMO x Four Roses Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt Pour cocktail into tall glass Garnish

Twisted Sour

1 ½ oz Four Roses Small Batch

½ Crème de Cacao

¾ lemon juice

½ oz brown sugar syrup

3-4 muddled raspberries

OSMO x Four Roses Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine all ingredients into shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Rim glass with OSMO x Four Roses Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Salt Double strain over fresh ice into rimmed rocks glass

ABOUT FOUR ROSES:

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct Bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox's Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is available in all 50 states. This past year, Four Roses has received 32 awards, including 6 Double Gold medals and 13 Gold medals from esteemed competitions such as the American Whiskey Masters and Whiskies of the World. For more information, visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT OSMO SALT :

OSMO Salt was founded by celebrity Chef Nick DiGiovonni , motivated by his infectious anyone-can-cook attitude. OSMO is an extension of Nick's energetic and creative approach to inspire chefs of all ages to take their cooking to a whole new level. OSMO Salt makes the world's most premier finishing and seasoning salt products, unlike anything else available on the market; which are Kosher-certified and sourced from Italy, Mexico, South Korea, Greece, and the United States to provide fun flavors for cuisines of all cultures. For more information, visit www.OsmoSalt.com or find us on Instagram or TikTok .

SOURCE Four Roses Distillery