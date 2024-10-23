FOUR SEASONS CELEBRATES TWO BARS ON THE WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS LIST

These accolades further reinforce the outstanding reputation of Four Seasons bars and restaurants, underscoring the brand's commitment to excellence in beverage. In July 2024, this commitment was demonstrated when four Four Seasons bars were named on Asia's 50 Best Bars list, announced in Hong Kong. Among the honorees were BKK Social Club and VIRTÙ, securing #7 and #11 respectively, along with ARGO at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong at #9, and Bar Trigona at Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur at #36.

"Our achievements on the World's and Asia's 50 Best Bars lists reflect our passion for redefining mixology and pushing boundaries," says Philipp Blaser, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage, Four Seasons. "Our bars have become iconic destinations, where craftsmanship meets exceptional atmosphere. We are incredibly proud of our teams, whose pursuit of excellence continues to set new industry standards. These achievements are not just a testament to their hard work but also an inspiration for us to keep delivering extraordinary experiences to guests worldwide."

Each of the recognized bars offers an immersive experience, seamlessly blending local culture with cutting-edge mixology—an approach that has become a hallmark of Four Seasons.

#12 Best Bar: BKK Social Club, Bangkok

BKK Social Club brings the dynamic spirit of Latin America's bar scene to the heart of modern Bangkok, blending the timeless charm of Mexico City with the vibrant energy of modern Bangkok. The menu invites guests to explore the iconic places, personalities, and celebrations of Mexico City. Curated by Beverage Manager Philip Bischoff, the selection features handcrafted cocktails and artisanal spirits, perfectly paired with the bar's chic atmosphere and lively soundtrack that resonates with guests globally. Situated within Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, a 2-key hotel in the Michelin Guide, BKK Social Club also shares space with the Michelin Guide-recommended Yu Ting Yuan and the newly opened Palmier by Guillaume Galliot.

#42 Best Bar: VIRTÙ, Tokyo

With stunning views of the city skyline, VIRTÙ masterfully combines the essence of modern Japanese ingredients and techniques with the elegance of classic French flavours and traditions. Led by Keith Motsi, winner of the 2023 Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award, VIRTÙ boasts an exceptional collection of vintage French spirits, rare cognacs, and an impressive range of Japanese labels. Perched on the 39th floor of Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi, a prestigious 3-key hotel in the Michelin Guide Japan 2024, the venue also shares its home with the Michelin-starred restaurant est. VIRTÙ was further honoured with the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award at the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024 ceremony.

More than just mixologists, Four Seasons bar teams are storytellers bringing local legends and faraway places to life. Rooted in their communities yet driven by a spirit of exploration, they create exceptional drinks that transport guests to far-off places. Each establishment showcases Four Seasons commitment to creating personalized experiences that leave a lasting impression on guests. To discover more world-class dining and drinking experiences at Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world visit fourseasons.com/dining and follow #FSBestSip.

