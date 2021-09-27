Four Seasons Expands Online Retail Offering with New Must-Have Products

"Four Seasons is synonymous with luxury and excellence and Four Seasons at Home reflects this unwavering commitment," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We have seen an incredibly strong response to these products that speaks to a desire to capture the magic of our guest experience and extend it into the home. Sales across the platform have grown 60% year over year, a testament to the demand for quality craftsmanship and covetable design."

New Arrivals

Leather Trim Throw woven from 100% Italian cashmere featuring a contemporary modern design

Jacquard-woven Wool Blanket, crafted in Italy using the finest cashmere and merino wool finished with a delicate blanket stitch

using the finest cashmere and merino wool finished with a delicate blanket stitch Vacation essential Resort Robe featuring a chic sleeveless design for adults and children

Snug and stylish Hooded Robe with ultra-soft bamboo cotton interior, perfect for all-day lounging

Hand-poured Bronze Votive Candle available in six scents including a new limited-edition scent Alpine Retreat launching just in time for the festive season

Timeless embroidered Velvet Slippers combining a refined style with a splash of bohemian chic and a sustainable rubber sole, available in six colours

A favourite among customers, the collection's Cashmere Throw reimagined in a new Sicilian Chestnut colour

Shop the full selection of latest additions to Four Seasons at Home at https://shop.fourseasons.com/collections/new-arrivals.

A Journey of Curation

With 60 years of expertise and a legacy of "the perfect sleep", Four Seasons revolutionised the hospitality industry with the world's first fully customisable beds in 2014, allowing guests to personalise their stay with a choice of mattress firmness, pillows, and bedside amenities. In September 2019, https://shop.fourseasons.com/ launched with an initial offering focused on products that guests of Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world asked for time and again, including Four Seasons signature sleep set, robes and towels. Building on its initial success and an escalating demand for product, Four Seasons at Home has grown to include new colours and styles of best-selling items, as well as new product categories including candles, travel and fashion accessories and children's towels.

Craftsmanship and Artistry

Purposeful selection and superior design are top of mind when building the brand's custom collection. Velvet Slippers are hand-stitched using an artisanal technique passed down through generations of Italian families, while a renowned New York foundry creates the hand-poured Brass Votive Candle using the age-old process of lost-wax bronze casting. The finest materials are used, from wool and cashmere for blankets and throws to Supima cotton for bedding and supple Italian leather for the ultimate Weekender Bag.

Customisation

Drawing inspiration from Four Seasons destinations, both bedding and towels are offered in six colours to match a variety of personal styles or home décor. Candles are available in six scents including the new limited-edition scent Alpine Retreat, just in time for festive season.

Ease and Convenience

Four Seasons at Home is designed for shopping via mobile, desktop or tablet, with inspiring images and detailed information about sizing, materials and care listed with every product. The live chat function allows shoppers to connect with a product representative to answer any questions or assist in purchase decisions.

Currently, delivery can be made anywhere in Canada and all 50 states in the US. When purchasing mattresses and foundations, the service includes removal of all packaging and old mattresses at no extra charge. Secure payment options include major credit cards and PayPal as well as Amazon Pay (for US customers only).

Give the Gift of Four Seasons

With the ability to deliver anywhere in the US and Canada, gift giving has never been easier. Arriving in a beautiful linen gift box with elegant black grosgrain ribbon, the same quality and care guests would expect from Four Seasons extends to its gift packaging. Matching parent and child robes are a fun holiday gift, luxurious towels and candles are always a welcome housewarming or host gift, and wedding couples will be thrilled to receive quality linens, a luxury wool blanket or a Four Seasons signature sleep set as they create a new home together.

About Four Seasons at Home

Four Seasons at Home is an easy, convenient, secure and inspiring way to purchase the same luxurious beds, bedding, towels, robes and more that are found in Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world. Delivery is currently being offered throughout the US and Canada.

Share your experiences and see how others are creating their own Four Seasons at Home with #ShopFS.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 121 hotels and resorts, and 46 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kristina Rivera

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts