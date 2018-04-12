Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Celebrates Global Meetings Industry Day.

From private wine tastings in the renowned La Cave, the underground cellar of Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, to a traditional tea ceremony at the Shakusui-tei tea house at Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto, planners know that when they host at Four Seasons the results will be exceptional. Groups have access to the unforgettable backdrops, caring and passionate people, and extraordinary experiences that only Four Seasons can offer.

"On the occasion of Global Meetings Industry Day, we would like to recognise the importance of meetings, events, and incentive travel to our business, and thank our partners for choosing Four Seasons," says Peter Nowlan, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Meeting and events are not only an important part of business growth, they are also an opportunity for us to showcase the passion, creativity, and excellence that happens every day at Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world."

Meetings and events are an important business for Four Seasons and a key consideration when designing a new hotel or resort. Four Seasons function spaces are strategically designed to act as the perfect backdrop for any occasion, allowing for flexibility and customisation of every event, as well as creating seamless integration with hotel amenities such as world-class dining and spa facilities.

General Managers and entire property teams, alongside conference service professionals, are all dedicated to providing the highest levels of personalised service, and going above and beyond to make every event a success. Planners can even leverage the full extent of Four Seasons experiences, services, amenities and people when choosing to book an exclusive or buyout.

Here's what industry experts around the world are saying about meetings and events at Four Seasons:

"We see great success when booking with Four Seasons because our guests are excited about the brand. What's more is that Four Seasons employees care as much as we do about both the small and large things and how we create event impact together. It's a brilliant formula for us and for our customers." – Deb Parsons, EVP Sales and Marketing, The Performance Group, Inc., a Creative Group Company, USA

"There is nothing more memorable than personal experiences, which is why we and our clients choose to partner with Four Seasons. They continuously deliver caring personal touch, memorable experiences, and always exceed expectations for all of their guests and visitors. It is wonderful working with the exceptional people at Four Seasons!" – Mark Riches, Non-Executive Director, FIRST London, UK

"It is an absolute pleasure for us to partner with Four Seasons on a conference or incentive program. Our strong relationships with their incredible people, complemented by consistent service excellence globally, ensure programs with Four Seasons are always a huge success for us and our clients. We have many Four Seasons highlights; most recently the privilege to do a full buyout of the magnificent Four Seasons Hotel Prague." – Leon Burman, Managing Director, TRIBE Travel & Events, Australia

