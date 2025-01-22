Four Seasons Private Residences Announced In Tamarindo, Mexico

The collection of 25 branded residences will complement existing Four Seasons Resort, showcasing private beaches, lush jungles and personalized service in a secluded 3,000-acre nature reserve

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company Four Seasons together with Mexico-based Paralelo 19 Desarrollos announce Four Seasons Private Residences Tamarindo, México as the latest addition to their award-winning development in Jalisco, Mexico.

The new collection of 25 luxury villas and estates build on the success of Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México, which opened in November 2022 and continues its promise of developing just three percent of the 3,000 acre (1,200 hectares) reserve along a coveted pocket of Mexico's Pacific coastline. Surrounded by lush jungle and undiscovered beaches, Four Seasons Private Residences Tamarindo, México will offer a remarkable homeowner experience with one of the world's leaders in branded residential, luxury hospitality and personalized service.

"Introducing Four Seasons Private Residences in Tamarindo presents another excellent opportunity for homeowners to enjoy our globally renowned service and care on a permanent basis, this time against the exceptional backdrop of Mexico's Pacific coastline," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "We are thankful for our partnership with Paralelo 19, whose family has been stewards of this land for generations. Our shared commitment to preserving this extraordinary destination will allow us to provide residents with a luxury living experience that inherently celebrates its connection to Mexico's natural environment and rich heritage."

"When we decided to develop only three percent of this exceptional natural reserve in Tamarindo, choosing a luxury hospitality partner that aligned with our long-term commitments to people and the planet was of paramount importance," says Pedro Verea Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer, Paralelo 19. "Four Seasons luxury hospitality leadership naturally extends into branded residential, and we are thrilled to have their expertise on this visionary project, allowing residents to create their own version of paradise in this special part of Mexico."

Three Stunning Settings for a Bespoke Private Escape

Each Four Seasons Private Residence in Tamarindo is designed by a partnership between three of Mexico's greatest contemporary architects, Victor Legorreta, Mauricio Rocha and Mario Schjetnan—who together formed LegoRocha specifically for this project. Along with Uribe Krayer and Estudio Esterlina leading interior design, and Mario Schjetnan as landscape architect, these teams have collectively infused each space with elements of pre-Hispanic culture and contemporary Mexican aesthetics. This has been achieved through partnerships with local artisans alongside sustainably sourced materials to create an architectural look and feel that is authentically Mexican, seamlessly blending into the peninsula's unique topography. Each home boasts expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces designed for comfort and style, beautiful views, and access to the many amenities of Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México.

Bolstering the stunning design are three intimate enclaves for residents to choose from, each showcasing their own distinct features, with unique vistas overlooking Tamarindo Beach and the sparkling ocean waters. Las Alturas Clifftop Estates will present just twelve 5,800 square-foot (539 square metre) villas perched high along the cliffs of the Pacific Ocean with private terraces and pools overlooking the turquoise waters of Tenacatita Bay below. Las Arenas Beachfront Estates will provide six and seven-bedroom homes ranging from 6,800 to 7,200 square feet (631-669 square metres) with their own ocean-facing pools, media rooms, and staff quarters for an effortless luxury beachfront experience, while the Las Arenas Beachfront Estates Homesites will showcase six custom homesites along Tamarindo Beach. Each homesite enjoys at least 120 linear feet (xx metres) of swimmable beachfront and allows for those with an architectural vision of their own to build customized residences that will be fully serviced by Four Seasons.

A Holistic Four Seasons Lifestyle Experience

With Four Seasons signature service and amenities, homeowners of Four Seasons Private Residences Tamarindo can expect unrivalled resort living and a worry-free ownership experience mere steps from the surf and sand of the destination's many beaches.

Ideally situated along a serene, swimmable cove, the location of the Private Residences will set the stage for an array of activities to be enjoyed on land and at sea. From paddle boarding and snorkelling to exploring the vast and protected surrounding jungle terrain, adventure seekers can traverse the rolling hills of their new environment with a dedicated team of on-site biologists and conservationists who are wholly committed to respecting the region's rich biodiversity and wildlife. Additionally, residents can enjoy the David Fleming-designed 18-hole championship El Tamarindo Golf Course and Club with winding fairways through the tropical jungle and along the rocky coastline—juxtaposed against the stunning backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. The adjacent Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México acts as an extension of resident's home, offering complete access to its full-service spa, wellness centre, fitness and recreation facilities, restaurants, bars, and more.

The culinary delights of Mexico will be on full display with immersive workshops led by the resident chef and culinary director in addition to four restaurants and bars to enjoy. Offerings include Coyul, a collaboration with famed Mexican Michelin-starred Chef Elena Reygadas (voted Top Female Chef of 2023 by The World's 50 Best Restaurants) for all-day dining; Sal, steps from the ocean with a menu of fresh seafood and artisanal cocktails; Nacho, a casual poolside taqueria featuring homestyle Mexican favourites and Majahua Beach for refreshing coconuts or a delicious meal in a hammock, at a table or on the sand. Each restaurant uses select ingredients sourced from the Resort's on-site sustainable farm, Rancho Lola.

With each new residential addition, new and existing owners of Four Seasons Private Residences will have the opportunity to discover the thoughtful integration of its legendary service paired with first-class design, hotel-inspired amenities, and a dedicated team led by the Director of Residences. Whether owners are at home or abroad, Four Seasons is on hand to secure and maintain residences, providing added peace of mind for owners and their most valuable assets.

A Coveted Destination

Located between Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo, Four Seasons Private Residences Tamarindo, Mexico is in close proximity to many major US and international airports. There are direct flights to Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO) from Mexico City, Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Calgary, and Atlanta. ZLO is also well equipped to welcome private jets, which can be met directly on the runway by Four Seasons representatives to ensure a smooth transfer to Tamarindo. An array of direct flights is also available through Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR), with a secondary private air shuttle service to transport owners to Costalegre available, showcasing breathtaking aerial views of the Chamela-Cuixmala Biosphere Reserve during the 25-minute journey.

Four Seasons Private Residences Tamarindo is currently in active sales, with Private Residences starting at USD 8.95 million with select inventory available now. For more information, visit http://tamarindomexico.com/.

